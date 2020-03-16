WHAT happens to our students when we cancel classes, SAT tests, AP classes, sports, and other valuable activities without thinking ahead to the consequences?
Will they actually be safer? Will their futures be more secure?
Having taught around 8,000 high school students for 54 years, it doesn’t bother me that NBA or NHL giants are sidelined for a while, or that baseball spring training gets put off a bit. And it is probably a good idea to avoid huge crowds in stadiums and arenas.
However, as a teacher of 140 or so soon-to-be-graduating seniors, I object to political and educational leaders making decisions that will do serious damage to my wonderful students that will affect the rest of their lives.
Present statistics, which will be upgraded in a few weeks based on data from countries with competent medical systems, show that the main danger of serious medical issues from the Wuhan coronavirus would more likely be to an old guy like me.
With more than 3,000 confirmed cases in four months and only 60 deaths of older or sicker people, the coronavirus does not appear to be comparable to the 60 million cases and 12,000 deaths in the U.S. from the less-well-managed swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Think of the many parents who both work. One would think that with a little imagination we could figure out better ways to protect our young people than closing things down that don’t need to be closed down.
For instance, many colleges have closed down or truncated valuable classes, as if chemistry labs can be done online, even though the supposedly dangerous academic “crowds” are probably a lot safer than the other places where these young people will likely congregate.
While it’s probably better to avoid 400-person lecture classes in large auditoriums, the average high school and college class has fewer than 25 students. Classrooms are likely to be a lot safer than the bars or beaches where hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of bored and idle high school and college students are likely to go instead.
The leaders of Fredericksburg Public Schools suddenly decided to cancel the James Monroe SAT tests that should have been given on Saturday, forcing hundreds of students to go through the very complicated process of changing the date right at the time when college acceptances are being decided.
Students who need higher scores may not be able to reschedule the tests in time to get scores they need to get into their preferred colleges.
Would James Monroe High School be any more dangerous for SAT-takers than the dozens of schools that these same students attended just a couple of days before? As I tell my 17-year-olds: “Think…”
Many of our students are supposed to be preparing for AP tests, for which they have paid $300 to $400. Passing AP test scores give them a chance to get higher GPAs and college credits, which could save them thousands of dollars in college costs.
However, because of the precipitous closure of many U.S. schools at the most important part of their high school careers, many students won’t get the review from practice tests and instruction that is important for passing the tests.
Sports builds self-discipline and physical skills, in addition to helping young people avoid the “idle mind is the…” situations. What “safer” place will they be in if they’re not participating in outdoor sports?
In addition to canceling academic endeavors, we seem to be intent on wiping out all of the spring sports, most of which are outside and rarely attract the large crowds that the Coronavirus Fearful think would cause great danger.
For athletes who are seniors, spring sports are their last chance to play with their teams, make great memories they’ll have for the rest of their lives, and in some cases, their last chance to show how good they are so that they can get scholarships.
However, in our failure to think about consequences, our superlative student athletes aren’t even allowed to practice outside on voluminous practice fields just in case one of the 3,000 chances of catching coronovirus out of 330,000,000 people might happen. We wouldn’t buy a lottery ticket with such odds.
Is it fair to deprive athletes of baseball, softball, track, lacrosse, and other sports to improve their abilities without realizing where they’ll be instead? With nothing much to do for the months before they graduate and go on with their lives, what will happen to my students? As a teacher who understands student minds pretty well, I fear that the cure will be worse than the disease.
Our teachers and administrators have been constantly emphasizing the preventive practices of washing hands, using Purell, and spraying stuff to kill germs on various surfaces, as well as coughing into elbows and keeping one’s hands away from one’s face.
Therefore, it would seem that there’s a very low danger to those who don’t have pre-existing conditions. People in danger should stay home, while people not in danger should continue with their schooling while being careful with their hygiene.
As Albert Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”
With a little creative imagination, we should be able to make it through this pandemic as we have through most of the other ones. We started early and seem to be quite ready to minimize the damage of coronavirus as well.
