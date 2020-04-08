IN mid-March a Palo Alto, Calif., woman’s COVID-19 worsened to pneumonia while she was being treated at Stanford Hospital. She already suffered from asthma and diabetes. In a clinical trial, doctors decided to give her the drug remdesivir, which has been well established as safe and used to treat Ebola.
It worked; she’s now wonderfully recovering at home.
The outstanding question this incident poses is: Is remdesivir helpful for COVID-19? The answer is: Yes, at least for some coronavirus victims.
So why not let the drug be given to all COVID-19 patients rather than just in clinical trials, as was the case with the Palo Alto woman? They have everything to gain and nothing to lose. The drug sometimes cures pneumonia and possibly prevents it in the first place.
Governmental medical science, tragically, does not work this way. The Food and Drug Administration requires that, before a drug can be prescribed, it must clear three sets of clinical trials to prove that it is safe and effective. That process usually takes a year.
But COVID-19 patients usually have anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to live or die, making FDA approval for efficacy largely pointless. Why can’t all patients with the coronavirus take remdesivir to see if it helps?
I learned of this sad FDA policy the hard way. I was on the board of the Abigail Alliance that sued the FDA when a terminal cancer patient was denied the right to experimental drugs, even though the FDA had found them to be clinically safe and promising.
Our argument was that if we have a constitutional right to defend ourselves against an attacker, why can’t we have that same right of self-defense when the attacker is cancer? I based this logic on my own wife’s experience: she had terminal lung cancer and was given an experimental drug that extended her life and eliminated her chronic pain.
Our case was heard in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on August 7, 2007. We lost, and would likely lose today because the FDA still mandates three clinical trials to prove that drugs are safe and effective.
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases frequently cites the necessity of this three-clinical-trial process, referring to any other drug cure of coronavirus as merely “anecdotal.”
Judge Judith Rogers supported our case and pointed out a cruel irony: In rejecting our appeal to extend cancer patients’ lives, said the judge, “The right to try to save one’s life is left out in the cold despite its textual anchor in the right to life.”
Chief Judge Douglas Ginsburg also supported our case. He argued: Do we have a constitutional “right to eat meat” when the Constitution is silent on the matter? It is silent on drugs, which does not mean that we can’t take them. It is a right we are given by the Ninth Amendment: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
It is tragic that a patient with COVID-19 and pneumonia or difficulty breathing cannot be given remdesivir, which is safe and, in some cases, effective.
It sent a Palo Alto woman home rather than to the morgue.
