COMING to terms with John F. Kennedy and his historical legacy is no easy matter. There are several problems. He has been frozen in time—forever youthful and handsome, witty and urbane—by his tragic assassination.
JFK forever stands as a kind of secular plaster saint in counterpoint to his graceless, tormented opponent, Richard Nixon, in the 1960s’ national morality play. Kennedy’s awkward juxtaposition of Camelot-style idealism and compulsive womanizing also has confused our understanding of him.
Historians and critics have not helped much. At one extreme, hagiographers such as Ted Sorensen and Chris Mathews worship JFK as an idealized progressive figure.
At the other, debunkers such as Seymour Hersh portray him as a privileged, libidinous cad whose reckless behavior threatened our national well-being.
In the middle stand the biographers, most of them content with “small ball” analysis, who stress Kennedy’s character flaws, family entanglements, or severe medical problems as motivating factors in his personal and public life.
Thus JFK remains mostly an enigma: physically attractive and eloquent, vaguely inspiring and hyperactive sexually, a symbol of American confidence from an era before the country exploded in the 1960s.
A path to a fuller reckoning lay in approaching JFK as a cultural figure rather than a political one. After all, his appeal from the outset was more about image than political ideology, more about the yearnings he represented than the policies he advocated.
At the heart of Kennedy’s cultural attraction was his promotion of a certain masculine mystique rooted in a festering issue: a crisis in the meaning of manhood in the bureaucratic, middle-class, suburban society of postwar America. JFK, in unforgettable fashion, promised a solution as a figure of cool, assertive, vibrant masculinity.
JFK emerged on the national scene amidst an angst-filled discussion of manhood in the late 1950s. Arthur Schlesinger, Jr. penned a long piece in Esquire titled “The Crisis of American Masculinity,” while Philip Wylie published screeds on “The Abdicating Male.” Look magazine ran a lengthy series on “The Decline of the American Male” while intellectuals such as David Riesman bemoaned a glad-handing degeneration among white-collar workers.
These jeremiads suggested that consumer affluence had softened men; that many males had become wimpy, plump “organization men;” that vigorous males strong enough to fight the Cold War were disappearing. Some critics called for increased physical fitness or a halt to the “feminization” of American society. Still others demanded the forging of a “virile political life.”
A young senator from Massachusetts promised a solution to this broad cultural problem. From the moment of his ascendancy in the mid-1950s, John F. Kennedy presented an image of vigorous, demanding, and cool masculine assertion. His youthful energy seemed an antidote to the debilitating insecurities and confusion among men that threatened the broader culture.
JFK rejected the stodgy, tired style of an Eisenhower or a Truman and promised “a new generation of leadership—new men to cope with new problems and new opportunities . . . . [and] not bound by the traditions of the past.” His image of youthful, revitalizing masculine energy combined toughness, imagination, and sophistication.
Sex appeal also figured prominently. Reporters may have hid Kennedy’s relentless philandering, but they carefully highlighted his powerful physical attractions.
But JFK did not stand alone in this cultural endeavor. He found allies in a collection of dynamic public figures in other areas—entertainment, writing, publishing, the military—who underlined this new ethos of cool, assertive, male virility. The Kennedy Circle, as we might call them, included Frank Sinatra and his Hollywood “Rat Pack;” author Norman Mailer; journalist Ben Bradlee; counterinsurgency maverick Edward Landsdale; actor Kirk Douglas; and astronaut John Glenn. They embraced and befriended the young president and reinforced his image of manly, sophisticated vigor.
But one of the most fascinating JFK associates was author Ian Fleming and his popular fictional character, James Bond. Like the young president who admired him, this secret agent promised to liberate men from old-fashioned restraints of sober industriousness and social conformity, and establish a new ethos of physical vigor, cool elegance, and sexual adventure.
The Kennedy-Bond link will be the subject of my Great Lives talk.
Steven Watts is professor of history at the University of Missouri and the author of seven books, including “JFK and the Masculine Mystique: Sex and Power on the New Frontier.” He will speak on Kennedy in the Crawley Great Lives Series at the University of Mary Washington on Thursday, January 30. The program will be held in George Washington Hall’s Dodd Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public free of charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.