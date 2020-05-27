We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

William Lambers

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by USA Today, Baltimore Sun, History News Network and many other outlets.

author and historian

www.williamlambers.com

Visit my author page at Amazon.com

www.twitter.com/williamlambers