THE COVID-19 pandemic, a public health crisis unlike anything any of us have experienced in our lifetimes, has drastically altered our reality. As a nation we’ve faced uncertainty as to what the future holds.
However, in the midst of the challenges we now face, Virginia’s long-term care providers have emerged as frontline heroes in this health crisis.
Virginia’s long-term care facilities—both nursing facilities and assisted living communities—have been greatly impacted by COVID-19. Since mid-March, across the nation these facilities have been in complete lockdown to halt the spread of the highly contagious virus.
While long-term care has always been a 24/7 operation, these providers doubled-down to care for our seniors and to keep them safe. Despite the challenges this virus presented, and the long hours and days without breaks that have come with it, our long-term health care providers have remained resilient in the fight to protect these valued individuals—our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors.
When the pandemic hit, our long-term caregivers stepped up to protect their residents and themselves from the virus while continuing to provide everyday care and services. This was no easy challenge given the aggressiveness of the virus and the high-touch care residents who live in long-term care facilities need.
These heroes have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for months—selflessly accepting the risk that providing frontline care may cause to their own health and that of their families.
Some long-term care providers have gone weeks without a single day off. Some have not had a day off since the start of this public health crisis due to circumstances—including staffing shortages and outbreaks. Many have also been working multiple shifts in order to meet staffing needs.
In an effort to contain the virus, some providers have sacrificed their health and their time with their loved ones to keep our most vulnerable population safe and prevent additional exposure. Amid these difficult times, there’s no denying their professionalism and compassion.
Thanks to the hard work of our long-term caregivers, we’ve seen widespread recoveries within our long-term care communities. According to the Licensed Nursing Homes COVID-19 Dashboard, over 2,000 nursing facility patients or residents have recovered from COVID-19.
From following strict infection prevention and control procedures even while assisting residents with day-to-day tasks, our long-term health care providers have proven themselves devoted to fighting the battle against COVID-19.
While it’s been an incredibly challenging time, they have shown true selflessness and bravery.
Let’s come together to express our gratitude and appreciation for these health care heroes, who have given up so much and have worked so vigilantly for months to look after our loved ones.
They are truly heroic and inspiring figures.
