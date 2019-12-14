Not so fast, Dr. Farnsworth.
University of Mary Washington political science professor Stephen Farnsworth recently wrote an op-ed in The Free Lance–Star analyzing the Nov. 5 election results in House of Delegates District 28 [“Changes in 28th District doomed the GOP,” Nov. 17], where Republican Paul Milde lost to Democrat Joshua Cole by 4 percent.
Farnsworth asserts that “in the wake of the [GOP] party’s losses in this district,” Republicans should reconsider picking “extreme” nominees if they want to win in the future.
But Farnsworth does not define “extreme,” and other than two maps produced by geography professor Stephen Hanna plotting votes cast, he offers no meaningful justification for his broad claim.
In fact, other than Paul Milde, every other Republican on the ballot in House District 28 won, including Senators Richard Stuart and Bryce Reeves—who held the same policy positions as Milde on taxes, Medicaid expansion, abortion and gun rights.
Other election outcomes that border House District 28 further weaken Farnsworth’s claim.
Republican Dels. Mark Cole and Bobby Orrock were re-elected; they also hold the same policy positions as Milde. The only Democrat victory was Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who held her seat in House District 2, which includes a portion of North Stafford.
The most distinctive pattern in the election result is Milde’s underperformance relative to his fellow Republicans. This pattern holds across the whole House District 28, but a direct comparison is only possible in 12 of the 21 precincts because of overlapping and split precincts .
In these 12 precincts, there is a consistent and unmistakable pattern where 3 percent of voters on average “crossed over” by simultaneously choosing Republican Richard Stuart over Democrat Qasim Rashid, and Democrat Joshua Cole over Republican Paul Milde.
This direct, nearly one-for-one party crossover vote caused a net 6 percent difference in the final election result.
What explains this pattern, which has a 97 percent correlation? While there is certainly a mix of factors, money is one feature that must be considered in any objective analysis. Money is power; power is the ability to do work; and work moves things.
In this case, approximately 3 percent of the electorate was moved from Republican Milde to Democrat Cole.
The general election should not be analyzed without taking into account what happened in the Republican primary. Incumbent Bob Thomas received $394,000 in contributions compared with Milde’s $428,000.
But 76 percent of Thomas’s financing was “outside money” (contributions from outside the five zip codes touching District 28), which he used in a significant effort to personally discredit his challenger.
Milde overcame this obstacle by spending nearly $400,000 of his own money.
What happened after Milde’s primary victory is instructive. Of the outside money Bob Thomas received during the primary, $309,000 of it came from 18 different Republican Caucus and Richmond lobby groups. Only three of these appear on Milde’s campaign finance report during the general election, totaling $40,690—or one-eighth of what the group gave Thomas.
The general election should have been the real fight for Republicans, but Milde received less total outside GOP money ($275,000) to win it than Bob Thomas was given to defeat him in the primary.
This outsider power play is striking, but Milde faced an even better funded opponent in the general election. Cole reported raising $1.2 million, exceeding Milde by nearly $700,000. And 96 percent of Cole’s contributions (where the source is reported) came from outside the 28th District. Of this total, 76 percent came from outside Virginia.
What really happened in Virginia’s 28th House District? Richmond Republicans and lobbyists tried to kill Milde in the primary, but they only wounded him. Then they effectively abandoned him during the general election, making him easy prey for his well-financed, nationally-backed Democrat opponent in the general election.
Alarmingly, this multi-million dollar contest was almost completely orchestrated and financed by big money players from outside the district.
No doubt many other factors played a role in this election, but contrary to Dr. Farnsworth’s assertion, this election result likely had more to do with outside money and influences than changing views of local voters.
Dan Stimpson is a professor of quantitative analytics at George Mason University.
