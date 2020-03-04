ONE of the newspeak terms that gets a lot of airplay today is “income disparity.” Some political candidates use the term incessantly, intimating that folks who are productive and cope economically should be taxed to penury to pay for “free stuff” that other people want.
My father was functionally illiterate and English was his second language. That did not prevent him from working up contracting bids for buildings and homes. When I was young, I thought that blueprints were tablecloths.
His mother died when he was young and he dug coal to help support five younger siblings. In a picture taken when he was 12, Dad looks like a tired man, not a carefree child.
But my dad was a clever businessman. He changed the spelling of our last name because his dad and four brothers were all in the same phone book business listing. He went from being the last “Sergent” to the first “Sargeant.”
My mother, like my dad, felt the full impact of The Great Depression. I saw a picture of her when she was about 7 dragging a long sack behind her as she picked cotton. When she was 14, all she got for Christmas was an orange and a bath robe, which was a very bitter memory for her.
My dad died when I was 14 from black lung disease. My mother started off as a night-shift admissions clerk at a big hospital and worked her way up to the accounts payable manager. She fostered the hospital’s painful transition from posting machines to computers, back when computers were difficult to use and unreliable. She never attended a programming class and learned on the fly.
I never heard the maudlin term “single mom.” Mom often walked two miles to work and back because she enjoyed the walk and it helped her relieve job stress.
At age 13, I got my first job: 60 cents an hour washing hundreds of dishes... in a sink. The last thing I had to do each night was clean the greasy, smelly grill. It was hot, nasty work. My hands were always raw, cracked and sore.
But I thought that if I wanted a new bike or fishing rod, I should pay for it, not Mom. It was exciting to get my first paycheck, but I was annoyed that something called “FICA” was deducted from it. My mother reassured me that I would get that money back when I was older.
Hmmm!
By age 17, I was working as a mechanic almost full time and could repair anything but automatic transmissions. Sometimes I drove a big, old, decrepit Mack truck halfway across the state without the proper license. I also got busted once for driving a tow truck underage.
But through it all, I saved enough to get a couple of Harleys and a used car and pay most of my college bills.
Now there is an uproar because some people, even the “educated,” cannot afford things they want. There is not enough “affordable housing” in Fredericksburg despite the countless multi-story, high-density buildings that evoke purple martin houses and pop up like mushrooms.
So, what’s “affordable?” Quonset huts? Nothing is affordable these days, or so it seems.
Instant gratification is the biggest enemy of us all. Maybe an engineering degree, military tech specialty or apprenticing to a craftsman would be a better income producer than getting a degree in Marxist Relevancy to Ontology.
Here is a little secret for income security from the Hebrew Bible:
“Give not sleep to thine eyes, nor slumber. Go to the ant; consider her ways, which having no chief, overseer, or ruler, provideth her bread in the summer, and gatherest her food in the harvest.”
Bob (Sergent) Sargeant is a semi-retired defense analyst who lives in Spotsylvania.
