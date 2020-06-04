WHILE everyone is still coping with the pandemic, Virginia Natural Gas is quietly pushing through a massive new fracked-gas infrastructure project across the commonwealth.
This is the project that Stephen Haner mischaracterized in this publication as “fairly minor capital enhancements” in his May 21 op-ed [“Environmentalists’ hypocritical objection to six-mile pipeline extension”].
They’re calling it the Header Improvement Project but we’re calling it the Header Injustice Project, because it would have tragic, expensive, and lasting public impact.
Last week, the Virginia State Corporation Commission heard an appeal for a certificate of public necessity from VNG to build HIP, a 24-mile pipeline expansion impacting communities in Northern Virginia, central Virginia, and the Tidewater region, with three compressor stations intended to supply a merchant gas plant, C4GT, in Charles City County.
There was significant controversy around both the SCC hearing process, which participants found to be glitchy and inaccessible, and the VNG proposal. It was evident that HIP would be economically risky and harmful, and VNG failed to demonstrate a reasonable case for its “necessity.”
The SCC staff came to the same conclusion, recommending against approval. In a May 11 document, Allison Samuel and Scott Armstrong explained: “Staff cannot support the Application on its current timeline.” In particular, they pointed to concerns about whether the project’s primary customer is economically viable.
While C4GT originally received SCC approval in 2017, it has since had to request an extension while it seeks financing. Notably, these financial troubles undermined the merchant plant even before the passage of Virginia’s Clean Economy Act and the onset of the current economic crisis.
C4GT investors are wisely questioning whether this merchant gas plant would be a profitable investment when Virginia already faces a glut of energy generation, and its impending participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will further limit profits.
Indeed, VNG acknowledged during the hearing that it is uncertain whether C4GT, the driver for the project, would even be built, let alone require service for 30-70 years as VNG claims.
And in their May 11 testimony, Samuel and Armstrong were crystal clear, arguing that “if C4GT is no longer participating in the Project, the Staff recommends the Commission reject the current Application.”
In short, the HIP, which would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, would be an extraordinarily dangerous investment for VNG. If the merchant plant goes bankrupt, the utility and ratepayers would be on the hook for millions of dollars of gas infrastructure.
If the economic peril weren’t a strong enough reason to oppose the HIP, there is also the environmental disaster it would bring to the Chickahominy River region and the air pollution that would particularly impact residents of Charles City County and Chesapeake, both majority-minority communities.
Given the environmental justice concerns, it is shocking that VNG would rush to secure SCC approval without first conducting a full environmental justice review or completing a wetlands report. The HIP would impact 68 streams and rivers and over 150 acres of wetlands, but VNG contends that the SCC approval needs to be secured before they move forward with these essential environmental impact assessments.
Moreover, after the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the Buckingham compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline due to an inadequate environmental justice analysis, it is unreasonable for VNG to proceed without even considering disproportionate impact on minority communities.
Yet the HIP proposes to build Gidley Gate Compressor in a community that has a 65 percent minority population within a one-mile radius.
It’s unclear why VNG thinks that the 4th Circuit decision would not set a precedent, making construction of gas compressor stations in a predominantly African American community unlawful.
Given all these problems with the VNG proposal, it was encouraging that 12 legislators have signed on to a letter demanding that the SCC deny this certificate.
VNG’s proposal would endanger Virginia ratepayers, our waterways, and our communities, most particularly communities of color. It would face significant political and legal obstacles.
Investing in costly new gas infrastructure during a climate crisis is unethical, but it is also foolhardy. There isn’t any legitimate “need” to build this risky, dangerous project.
SCC is scheduling a second public hearing for June 8, which is when the comment period is set to close. We hope FLS readers will choose to voice their opposition to this project.
Lol, all I had to do was get this far:
“ Virginia already faces a glut of energy generation”
and it was obvious this is nothing but an environmental hit piece. From an actual data source:
“ Energy consumption in Virginia is more than twice the state's energy production.”
http://www.virginiaplaces.org/energy/
