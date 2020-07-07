IF YOU’RE sensing a tectonic shift by both major parties toward opposing and irreconcilable poles of the political spectrum, it’s not your imagination.
With each election cycle, winning becomes an exercise in engaging both major parties’ most activist members—who are increasingly the most uncompromising and strident.
To an extent not seen before, they control each party’s nomination machinery and the ability to script future government policy. Elections have real consequences, but to make the fall ballot, you have to earn your party’s springtime blessing.
This election cycle has been loaded with object lessons, particularly a recent Virginia nomination fight.
In the 5th Congressional District, first-term Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, lost the nomination for his seat to “biblical conservative” challenger Bob Good.
A solidly conservative voting record and President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement notwithstanding, Riggleman incurred the wrath of GOP evangelicals by officiating at a same-sex wedding last year for two of his campaign volunteers.
In a novel “drive-thru” version of a district convention at a fundamentalist church in Campbell County, Good—a former member of the Campbell Board of Supervisors—took 58 percent of the vote, provoking Riggleman’s cries of ballot-stuffing and voting irregularities.
Now, with Republicans fielding a fringe nominee and the party mending fences after a divisive family feud, Democratic primary winner Cameron Webb, a physician, gains traction in the GOP-leaning 5th District in a bid to become its first African American congressman.
In the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, the only declared Republican is state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, a short-tempered cultivator of white grievance who has been disowned by her own local party organization, disavowed by Senate GOP leadership and denounced by the state GOP in the past few months.
After Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced in June that they would remove statues of Confederate leaders from Richmond’s Monument Avenue, Chase released a video decrying an “overt effort here to erase all white history.”
Democrats, meanwhile, gravitated leftward. Nationally, the apparent presidential nominee, centrist former Vice President Joe Biden, searches for the magic running mate: a woman, preferably of color, with a broad progressive following who can supercharge a young, restive and motivated base—many of them ardent disciples of self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.
No one has generated more fervor among the Generation X, Y and Z members of the Democratic Left than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also a self-described democratic socialist.
In Virginia, where not long ago the prospect of just being labeled “liberal” sent Democrats scurrying to their foxholes, the party now boasts of being “progressive.” Its new House of Delegates majority includes Del. Lee Carter, a voluble democratic socialist in the mold of Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.
Carter hails from Manassas and Prince William County, once a Republican Right enclave that elected fiery conservatives, such as former Dels. Bob Marshall and Scott Lingamfelter.
Both parties are migrating toward their fringes to capture a powerful and pervasive sentiment that traditional partisan ideologies can’t capture: the fear and resentment of those who feel the establishment has set them adrift.
For the Democrats, it’s baked into the socialists’ historic “Robin Hood” appeal of taking from the haves and redistributing to households who blame crony capitalism, globalization, and automation for lost livelihoods.
For the GOP, President Trump recognized and leveraged that disaffection in 2016 to win working-class Democratic redoubts—Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania—and assemble an Electoral College majority.
Now with the robust economy that was his most potent re-election argument scuttled by a floundering federal pandemic response, he has doubled down on a nakedly nationalistic, populist, and xenophobic strategy with a Nixonian “law-and-order” thread woven in during the past month.
Republicans appalled by the strategy formed the Lincoln Project “to defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”
More than ever, those in the vast, moderate center of American politics feel like disbelieving spectators to an alien melodrama, watching opposing factions shriek at each other from the peripheries of politics and wondering, “What has become of our country?”
This election cycle will go a long way toward answering that question.
Mark J. Rozell is the dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University where he holds the Ruth D. and John T. Hazel Chair in Public Policy.
