I HAVE been out with the protesters, marched with them, prayed with them on street corners, and at the [now-removed] heart-wrenching auction block that once “sold” enslaved people in Fredericksburg. I’ve participated in the very moving, almost nine-minute silent hand raising demonstration a few times, representing the mind-blowing amount of time that George Floyd’s neck was knelt on while he pleaded for his life.
If that doesn’t give you perspective, perhaps you’d better check your pulse.
From my view, these protesters are very genuine, almost all young 20- or 30-somethings who are sincerely desperate to see change in our nation when it comes to race. The protesters that I have seen, which I believe are the vast majority nationwide in almost every city and town across America, are completely peaceful and passionate to affect some kind of change with their voices.
They not only oppose but condemn the violence that has broken out, and see it as a distraction that is co-opting this very critical cause. They want everyone to know that the huge cities with roving groups of vandals are drowning out the message from the little, local places.
I applaud them for their passion and tenacity, and for learning how to meet with the police to take advantage of our incredible First Amendment right of free speech and assembly. I also applaud the local police and law-enforcement who are predominantly trying to do their best to allow these citizens to exercise their freedom, and in fact stand with them in many cases.
It’s been beautiful to watch. Admittedly, there’s some fear on both sides, so there’s a learning curve.
Then there are those who are literally trying to destroy our nation from the inside, who do not want to see things done peacefully. They do not want the cause of eliminating racism to be won. They are happy with the divisions and the way they could make our nation fall from the inside.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
My heart aches from the deliberate chaos they are creating and leading other unwitting participants into, and for the peaceful protesters who are so desperately trying to do the right thing.
Even more than that, my heart is crushed by the devastating racial injustices that have lingered for too long. It’s time for us to understand, listen, and change. Local leaders, especially spiritual leaders, have an obligation to take the lead in repentance and understanding and shepherd our nation. Leaders, find your voice.
All Americans need to stand together at this critical, defining hour. The eyes of the world are on us, and totalitarian regimes like China are mocking us. The anarchists who are acting in destructive ways are giving them an opportunity to slander us.
Ironically, last week was the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China. Those too young to remember should research that history and understand what an incredibly amazing country we have.
The oppressive Chinese government can’t possibly understand our First Amendment rights. That communist regime denies that the Tiananmen Square massacre ever happened, where they shot or literally rolled over thousands of protesters with military tanks.
I am so grateful for the United States of America, for our wise Constitution, and for our superb freedoms. You can call me whatever you want. But Americans, can we stand together shoulder to shoulder and not mock ourselves? We can overcome this flashpoint in history like we have in the past, but not if we are our own worst enemy.
Foundationally, we must recognize the beyond-important values that we are fighting for. It’s not for Democrats or Republicans. It’s not for “right” or “left,” or anywhere in between—labels that in the critical scheme of things right now just do more to divide us than heal.
It’s for the core of what we are. We have a lot of differences. A lot of disagreements. But fundamentally, we all want a nation that gives us the ability to do and live like we just take for granted. We’ve become bloated and selfish with so much “stuff.” Do we realize how blessed we are?
It’s time to forget labels, reach beyond our partisanship, forget the blame game and animosity, pray, and allow ourselves to be uncomfortable and challenged.
Love your brother. Priests, pastors, rabbis, imams, spiritual leaders and community civic leaders alike, let’s show these destroyers that we can change, from the grassroots up, listening to one another instead of denying or blaming. We have the tools if we unify.
Pipe dream? Maybe. But by God, I’m not going down without a spiritual fight for the heart of our nation. And I think God hears and agrees.
