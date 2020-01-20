JEANE Kirkpatrick,
esteemed diplomat,
intellectual, fierce
anti-communist and Ronald Reagan’s effective ambassador to the United Nations, once said, “I want to be a good scholar; to unearth the truth, and follow the truth no matter where it leads; and to expose falsehoods and lies. That is the definition of a good scholar.”
This is the matter before many historians, especially those of us who have written about Ronald Reagan. Forty years ago, few thought Reagan would be president, much less a great one—so much so that many, even from within his own party, sought to destroy his 1980 campaign from its earliest days.
Make no mistake about it: the GOP establishment hated Reagan.
In a political career defined by extraordinary moments, it’s difficult to say which were the most influential and resonating. Some, like his famous 1976 “concession” speech, given extemporaneously, were immediately hailed for their impact and soaring rhetoric, notably his ending call to action: “We must go forth from here united, determined, that what a great general said a few years ago is true; there is no substitute for victory.”
Other moments, like his speech before the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin calling on Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall!” were largely dismissed at the time by the mainstream media. Only years later did some re-examine their own bias to see these words for the true impact they had.
But if we could ask the man himself what he felt were his greatest achievements in advancing the conservative movement, he’d dismiss the query outright. To Reagan, conservatism was never about himself.
He may have acknowledged his role in briefly carrying the torch forward, but he would be the first to say that the flame was fueled by the millions of Americans who rejected the notion that the greatest days of the United States of America were behind them. As he left office, he spoke with pride, and the hope that the Reagan battalions of the 1980’s would carry on.
It was about continuing the dream, not the dreamer.
Yet, humble as he may have been, there is no denying the central role Reagan played in truly making America great again. As he began his presidential quest in 1980, there were many who believed that America’s greatest days were behind it. With stagflation, gas lines, the ongoing illegal imprisonment of American persons in Iran, it was not an absurd assumption.
But Reagan dissented. He and his conservative battalion, in contrast, believed that America’s greatest days lay ahead, and they refused to surrender their children’s future to a world in which America would play second fiddle to dictators and despots.
To reach the White House, Reagan had not only to secure his own party’s nomination, but then to face the juggernaut of incumbent President Jimmy Carter. Though it was commonly agreed that Carter was a mediocre president who was presiding over a poor economy and an even worse foreign policy, Carter was without peer as a fierce campaigner.
Not only that, but Americans had been historically loathe to kick sitting presidents out of office, having done so only twice in the century, in 1912 and 1932.
But against such odds, Reagan prevailed. The most memorable moment of his campaign against Carter came in the one and only debate between the two, in Cleveland, when he zinged Carter with his immortal line, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” One week later, Reagan won one of the largest landslide elections in American history and, in doing so, changed history.
The era of Reagan had begun. Without gall, without hatred, without deception, Reaganism would prove to be the remedy America and the world needed 40 years ago.
His legacy still casts a long shadow over all of us.
