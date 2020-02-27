REGARDING the proposed
move of the auction block
in Fredericksburg, The Free–Lance Star editorial [“Is Architectural Review Board irrelevant?” Feb. 13 ] was correct in stating that the ARB is absolutely necessary to the city to ensure preservation of its architectural and cultural heritage.
However, it seems that the ARB, which is supported by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, is not supporting one of Fredericksburg’s most important cultural sites for black history with its lack of a decision regarding removal of the stone.
The City Council had no legal authority to grant a certificate of appropriateness for removal of the auction block for relocation to the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Only the Architectural Review Board could undertake such an action.
Also troubling is that the Fredericksburg Area Museum, which was to be the recipient of the auction block, is now discussing an unnamed exhibit to be located in the River Gallery. The plan is to have some “panels” to explain the block.
It also seems that many see the center of Fredericksburg’s architecture and history as Caroline Street, when Princess Anne Street is the most important as this street, along with its cross streets, has most of the important churches, government and commercial buildings.
It is unfortunate that the history of this important street of commerce and government has been altered over time with historic places and events now long forgotten, such as the National Bank building (now Foode) which was formerly the home of the Freedman’s Bureau.
When historical incidents occur, it is most important for people to be able to visit the exact sites to have a sense of what happened there.
The only way to really understand what happened here in Fredericksburg is to keep what remnants of the historical site still exist and interpret them.
The location of the auction block itself is of ultimate importance in the city. You cannot put a site in a museum. If it is the only one that still exists in Virginia, then it is of extreme importance to the city, the state, and the nation.
Author of “A Different Story,” Ruth Coder Fitzgerald lived in Fredericksburg in the 1950s and 60s and began recording the city’s black history. Her book received national attention, especially for its bibliography, index and footnotes. These list important sites of black history in Fredericksburg, many of which have been lost.
Many of these important historical sites were along Kenmore, Amelia and Sophia streets. To date, many of these important sites have been destroyed with the exception of Shiloh (Old Site) Baptist Church and the auction block.
How could Fredericksburg be responsible for destroying one of the most important sites remaining marking its black history? Saving sites, no matter the history, is the only way to understand that history.
I encourage everyone to read Ruth Fitzgerald’s book and learn from it. Together we can save the auction block. It’s no less important than the Civil War battlefields that have themselves been saved as historic sites, and not just interpretations within museum structures.
You can walk them and feel and sense underfoot the history that occurred at those sites. No less is true of the auction block. In both cases, the site itself is of prime importance.
It is unthinkable that this important site for Fredericksburg’s black community is about to be removed to a museum or gallery. Once that occurs, it cannot be replaced and this historical site—one of just two remaining—will be lost forever.
