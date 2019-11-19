WHEN he WAS leading George H.W. Bush’s campaign, James A. Baker III once remarked that there was only one thing Bush could do to make the New York Times and Washington Post happy. That would be to give a concession speech.
Fast forward to 2019, and the same maxim holds true.
Any Republican who believes that abandoning President Trump during the impeachment debate will gain them one iota of benefit down the line with the mainstream media, progressives in general, and Democrats in particular would be fooling only themselves.
There is nothing in modern American political history to suggest this being a realistic possibility.
At the end of the day, the liberal intelligentsia, starting with the elite MSM, will always find a reason why Republicans are wrong and fall short of the mark. The only way a Republican is treated favorably by the media is when that Republican criticizes other Republicans.
A quick review of the actual coverage of George H.W. Bush, Bob Dole, George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney only serves to underscore the point.
Donald Trump, much to the dismay of his most vocal critics, is a fighter. I was not an early Trump supporter. I even penned pieces critical of him.
However, having been given the privilege of being program director at the 2016 Republican Convention, then executive producer for public events and ceremonies for the presidential inauguration, I had the chance to see for myself that Trump’s eyes and ears for things, his political judgment, were a lot better than mine.
My respect for him, emboldened by my particular respect for his family’s courteous and tireless approach, has not diminished over time.
There are some Republicans who have concluded they just cannot support Trump. That is a position contrary to my own, but I can live with that.
What I cannot accept is being told that anyone who does anything other than condemn Trump is guilty of evil and wrongdoing. That logic, at best, is circular.
I think Trump deserves to remain in office and to be elected to a second term. I further think that we ought to be able to have a discussion on this without demonizing those of us who have decided to support the president.
There are members of my own family who cannot stomach the conclusions I have reached. There is nothing that can be said to convince them to even reconsider what they have decided. For them, as well as a host of others, it is: “What Trump did or said is wrong. By the way, what did he say or do?”
Today, we are being told that somehow asking a foreign government to investigate whether there was improper activity in their country is really bad. It is worse if the behavior to be investigated centers on individuals who are political rivals. And it is supposed to become impeachable if there is any quid pro quo involved.
In this case, delaying appropriated funds and a meeting with the Ukrainian president. Really? Are we to pretend that no other president ever attached strings to these sorts of dollars?
Heck, Vice President Joe Biden bragged on videotape that he successfully made such a threat.
When President Bill Clinton quite obviously lied under oath, somehow because the lie related to matters of sex, it really did not count for his Democratic supporters.
When all but one House Democrat voted against impeaching him, then literally held a rally at the White House on the day of the vote, that was standing up for principle against the evil Republicans who were trying to overturn the results of the election.
Now, when Republicans are largely united in support of Trump, we are supposed to believe loyalty is a character defect on our part. Ridiculous.
When you take a giant step back, there are some important facts to bear in mind.
First, there actually has been no investigation of the Biden family.
Second, Ukraine continues to receive our foreign aid. Do Americans really want a president removed from office because his political opponents have decided the president’s motivations for wanting an investigation were not pure of heart?
Here’s the dirty little secret: It is not just Trump who the MSM, liberals, and Democrats want to grind into the dirt. It is all of us who call ourselves Republicans.
Trump does not deserve to be impeached. Republicans need to be strong in defending this president. Most of all, Republicans should not cave, thinking that surrender will get them anything in the future.
It surely will not.
Bill Greener III, a communications consultant, held senior-level positions at the Republican National Committee, multiple national conventions and the most recent presidential inaugural. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.