WHEN the General Assembly convened its regular session on Jan. 8, Democrats comprised majorities in both chambers for the first time this century. With a Democrat simultaneously occupying the Executive Mansion, they have complete control of state government for the first time in 26 years.
What’s a Republican to do? Quite a lot, actually.
With 19 senators and 45 delegates, Republicans will constitute minority caucuses roughly the size of the minority Democrat caucuses during the 2000 and 2001 sessions. Coincidentally, those sessions were the first time Republicans controlled both houses of the General Assembly and the governorship—ever.
Democrats still filed and successfully passed legislation during those sessions, as they did during my first sessions in 2012 and 2013, the only other period this century when one party had total control of state government.
While media coverage of General Assembly sessions focuses on issues of disagreement between the two parties, most of the legislation that is approved and enacted during a session enjoys bipartisan support.
As evidenced by last year’s campaign, the new majority is dramatically different than it was in 1993, the last year Virginia had Democrat majorities in the General Assembly and a Democrat governor.
Today’s Virginia Democrats are indistinguishable from their national counterparts. Their agenda, from higher taxes to a “Green New Deal,” mirror the proposals being advanced by presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. It is dealing with those proposals where my fellow Republicans and I have our work cut out for us.
It is not the responsibility of a legislative minority to assist the majority in passing a partisan agenda with which it profoundly disagrees. It is our job to hold that majority—and its agenda—to account.
With Gov. Ralph Northam continuing to seek redemption by currying favor with his party’s most liberal factions, there is only a slim chance he will temper overreaches by General Assembly Democrats.
Therefore, any mitigation of legislation to repeal right-to-work, impose costly new mandates on businesses, increase taxes, or force the cost of energy to skyrocket will depend on the determination of Republicans and the persuasiveness of our arguments, as well as the input of ordinary Virginians who take the time to contact their elected representatives.
Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly approve legislation by simple majority vote. There is no Virginia equivalent of the U.S. Senate’s filibuster. Supermajorities are required only to overturn gubernatorial vetoes, and to approve “special” and “emergency” legislation.
That makes Republicans’ task daunting.
Still, we are not without resources. While the legislative process may allow for a united majority to impose its will, it also gives an opportunity for the opposition to be heard.
Republican legislators have a responsibility to speak up forcefully, to point out the deficiencies of the Democrats proposals, and to detail the negative consequences—both intended and unintended—that ordinary Virginians will experience as a result of the enactment of these policies.
Republicans had complete control of Virginia’s state government for only four of the 26 years since the Democrats last enjoyed that circumstance. Virginians have otherwise voted for divided control at the state Capitol.
So control by a single-party has been the exception, not the rule. And single party rule has not lasted longer than two years.
If Democrats enact the proposals of their party’s far-left wing, transforming the commonwealth into a “South New York” or “East California,” Virginians will have the opportunity to change or halt that trajectory in just two years.
In the meantime, my fellow Republicans and I will be working diligently and dutifully to fulfill our mission by holding them to account.
