IN 1988, a photo of a grim-faced young scholar in a wheelchair appeared on the American edition cover of a new book, “A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes.” Few outside Cambridge, England, and among his fellow scientists, knew who this man was, and hardly anyone (it was reported) actually read the book.
Certainly no one predicted its enormous success or that the face on the cover would soon be familiar worldwide.
Stephen Hawking’s books and documentaries took us to deeply mysterious places, such as the hearts of black holes and the origin of the universe. However, after that book cover gave him a rather sinister introduction, he was seldom shown without a smile, radiating delight in his science and genuine eagerness to share the fun and adventure.
His story is well known: An unexceptional schoolboy from St. Albans, England, in his early 20s he began to experience the devastating encroaching disability of motor neuron disease. Doctors gave him two years to live, but he would become Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge, marry twice, father three children, and be one of the leading scientists and most inspiring figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.
By the time I met him and began writing about him in 1989, he was unable to move any part of his body except for a tiny pressure of his hand that allowed him to choose words from a computer screen. Later, when that failed him, he used the twitch of a cheek muscle.
In his dreams, he reported, he could walk and move, but he woke each morning to a different reality. Nevertheless, he continued to draw multitudes to his lectures, from Beijing to Cambridge to California. Leaders of governments and science awarded him medals. He took a zero-gravity flight in 2007 and proudly displayed the photo on his office door.
The media followed him like a rock star. He survived triumphantly to age 76. His ashes are interred in Westminster Abbey.
It was a life full of paradoxes, as is the science he worked on. Cruel circumstances led to happiness, but success and fame destroyed his first marriage; empty space isn’t empty; black holes aren’t black.
But this man, whose appearance inspired shock and pity, took us joyfully to where the boundaries of time and space ought to be, but—he showed us—are not.
Hawking repeatedly pulled the rug from under what he and others had been thinking were his most well-established discoveries. In his doctoral thesis, he proclaimed that the universe definitely had a beginning, as a “singularity,” with everything that ever was to BE the universe compressed to a point of infinite density.
Then, in 1983, he declared that, in what he called “imaginary time,” there was no singularity. The universe had no boundary that one could dub “the beginning”—just as there is no boundary at the south pole of the Earth.
In the last months of his life, he was rethinking that.
Meanwhile, in 1970, Hawking had established that nothing can escape from a black hole. The “event horizon” of a black hole can never grow smaller.
Then he discovered that with “Hawking radiation,” something can escape and a black hole can get smaller.
In 1980, in his inaugural address as Lucasian Professor, he predicted that the Theory of Everything—the theory to explain the universe—would be discovered before the end of the 20th century. In the early 21st century, he decided that this theory would never be discovered.
Hawking was normally an optimist, but in his later years he became profoundly concerned about the future of our planet. He described himself as a child who had never grown up, still asking how and why questions and occasionally finding an answer that satisfied him . . . for a while.
With Stephen Hawking, disability fought its way into the mainstream. He led us all, able and disabled, to be less fearful for ourselves and those we love, less discouraged by dire and hopeless situations we might fear or find ourselves in.
For it seems, after all, that magnificent accomplishments and a life superbly well-lived do not happen only when we are healthy and physically intact and the sun is shining.
Kitty Ferguson is the chief chronicler of the life and science of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking, whom she first met in Cambridge in 1989. In 2000, she helped him translate the jargon of physics into everyday language for his book, “Universe in a Nutshell.” Her latest book, “Stephen Hawking: A Life Well Lived,”was published in March 2019, a year after his death.
