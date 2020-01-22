TRANSPORTATION is a key part of our everyday lives—from commuting to work and school, to running errands and shipping goods across the country. It is also a major contributor to climate change.
In fact, in Virginia transportation is responsible for nearly half (46 percent) of our total greenhouse gas emissions. If Virginians want to do our part to slow climate change, we definitely need to tackle transportation emissions.
In many ways, transportation presents one of the greatest obstacles to tackling climate change, as well as one of the biggest opportunities to address some of Virginia’s challenges.
As a resident of Northern Virginia, I am all too familiar with the intensity of the traffic on our roads, as many of us spend far too long getting from point A to point B.
According to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, traffic congestion costs an average of $2,000 per household annually from wasted gasoline and lost productivity. For the sake of Virginia’s residents and the success of our business community, we must prioritize smart planning and investments in our transportation system so that we are able to move goods and people around our region more efficiently, and in a way that considers the long-term health of people and the planet.
State leaders throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have begun to explore a solution to our region’s transportation challenges through the Transportation and Climate Initiative.
TCI is a policy proposal from 12 states (including Virginia) and the District of Columbia to curb emissions from the transportation sector by establishing a regional cap on carbon emissions, and requiring gasoline and diesel wholesalers to purchase allowances for the emissions content of their fuel. Proceeds from the TCI allowance sales would be funneled back to participating states to invest in a cleaner, more efficient transportation system.
The proposed structure of TCI is called cap-and-invest, a policy design that has proven successful in efforts such as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a cap-and-invest program designed to curb carbon pollution from the power sector.
Since it began in 2009, RGGI has helped to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in participating states over 47 percent while electricity prices decreased despite an increase in average national electricity prices.
I was proud to participate in one of the many public TCI workshops last year, where states solicited recommendations from stakeholders and technical experts. The final proposal is strong because it does not mandate one specific technology or emissions reduction solution.
Instead, it creates an incentive for the market to work toward the desired outcome. We can employ investments in mass transit, transportation electrification, biofuels and myriad other innovations that can help reduce transportation emissions.
TCI is focused on an essential outcome: reducing pollution from the transportation sector. The revenue generated from TCI allowance sales would go toward programs that allow consumers to avoid paying higher fees at the gas pump—electric vehicle incentives, public transit, rural broadband to support telecommuting and telemedicine, and more.
Eventually, TCI investments could eliminate the need for allowance sales. In contrast, a gas tax would raise revenue with no connection to decreasing GHG emissions and traffic congestion, or to ensuring access to cleaner, more affordable transportation alternatives.
The other great advantage of TCI is its regional approach. Virginia’s transportation systems are intimately connected to Washington, D.C., Maryland and the entire region, so a real solution to transportation challenges must be regional as well.
TCI has broad support from the general public as well as members of the private sector. More than 50 companies have shared their support for TCI and the importance of a regional approach to tackling transportation emissions. And recent polling shows strong public support for TCI, with 60 percent of respondents in favor of their state joining the program.
As a coastal state, Virginia is already experiencing the threats of climate change more than most—and scientists have made it clear that we must dramatically scale up efforts to reduce GHG emissions if we are to mitigate the worst impacts of a warming world.
We must act now to implement thoughtful and collaborative solutions like TCI that will help address the climate challenge while also driving investments in a clean transportation future. Virginia’s state leaders should seize this opportunity to join with our neighbors and build a clean and efficient transportation system that we can all benefit from.
Ken Locklin is a director of Impax Asset Management, which specializes in the transition to a more sustainable economy. He is a resident of Reston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Does this garbage ever stop? You can’t tax a nonexistent climate crisis out existence, but you can cripple an economy, hurt vulnerable citizens and create energy shortages by doing so. Stop trying to force a market that is not technically capable of supporting modern society yet and allow American innovation to eventually move us there through the free market when the technology is available and affordable. Fossil fuels will remain a major portion of the energy mix for decades to come. This is not because evil oil companies are somehow forcing the public to continue using them, but because there is no comparable replacement for them now, nor for decades to come.
I see the lies about the “success” of RGGI persist. No, other than a very short lived decrease in electricity prices about ten years ago because of the decrease in natural gas prices due to the success of fracking, RGGI states have averaged no decrease in electricity prices. Seven of the RGGI states enjoy being in the top ten most expensive electricity rates in the United States. Some states have recently experienced energy shortages at the time they could least afford to do so, during the winter. They’re now predicting future price increases and shortages due to the blocking of construction of badly needed pipelines. Those problems are because their overall primary source of energy is natural gas. You see, wind and solar generation tend to virtually disappear when winter weather gets bad, as recent rough Midwest winters demonstrated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.