OUR culture worships celebrity, and yet we all pretend to desire in a political candidate someone honest and authentic who resembles the voters themselves. The presidential campaign season is one very long catwalk down a virtual red carpet, where “We the People”—or “We the Spectator”—judge each candidate on his or her media appearances.
Spectacle is rewarded. Beyond that, today’s candidate needs a makeover, a fashion expert, and a speaking coach to advise on how to dress along with what not to say in the presence of what demographic.
Image over substance. Are we Americans tired of the cult of celebrity yet?
Two who protested the phenomenon early on were the Presidents Adams: John (No. 2) and John Quincy (No. 6). Their unacknowledged nemeses were giants in the historical imagination: Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson. Even George Washington takes a hit.
In 1782-83, while negotiating the Treaty of Paris, John Adams looked upon his diplomatic partner Franklin, then in his late 70s, as a fraud and an imposter, easily duped by the canny French foreign minister. It wasn’t envy, Adams swore in his letters to America. He merely hated professional celebrities who employed false charms to gain or retain an elevated station in government.
While modern Americans mostly imagine Dr. Franklin as a parable-quoting inventor and all-around raconteur, Adams detested the man for milking a reputation that was no longer deserved. “Men of great Reputations may do as many Weak Things as they please,” he carped, more than once referring to Franklin as “the old Conjuror.”
John Adams served two terms as Washington’s vice president and knew that the “First of Men” did not deserve to be treated as a saint either. Satirizing him, the second president pointed out how Washington’s impressive height, “elegant Form,” and “Graceful Attitudes and Movements” marked him as special, but did not endow him with intellectual heft.
What did Washington really know? Did anyone ask?
John Quincy, as a U.S. senator, embraced Jefferson’s foreign policy, but he unloaded on Jefferson as an exaggerator. “He loves to excite wonder,” he said of the third president’s “Franklinian” brand of political cunning. Wordsmith? Yes. But not a true genius.
Jefferson’s executive will became “almost dictatorial,” the younger Adams reflected. So much for the Virginian’s historically resilient “man of the people” claim. Happily, the elder Adams found enough common ground with the man who unseated him in 1800; they repaired a relationship severed by partisan bile, conversing in their final years about matters of historical truth and philosophical conjecture.
J.Q. Adams suffered electoral loss to another Southerner, Andrew Jackson, after a single presidential term. Unlike his father, though, he never reconciled with the victor, disgusted by his successor’s “barbarity,” by Jackson’s astounding lack of worldly knowledge and his poor reasoning capacity.
Jackson’s handlers successfully fashioned an image that matched the honest labors of the common man. Yet as president, Jackson commanded as he had as a wartime general, requiring “due subordination” from those around him, indulging in rampant cronyism, rewarding loyalty.
Brooks Adams, John Quincy’s grandson, termed Jacksonianism “the degradation of the democratic dogma.”
The Oxford English Dictionary defines cult of personality as “a collective obsession” with a public figure. It is most associated with modern dictators. The term is of recent coinage, but the concept is as old as the United States.
The Adamses never sought popularity––and succeeded in not obtaining it! They descend to us as two who failed to champion democracy. Yet they prodded Congress to use federal power to expand services and support the public interest without playing favorites. Meanwhile, they warned of democracy’s dangers.
In the century after them, partisan politics spawned wire-pullers, shrewd operators, and party bosses. Voters were lookers-on, gazing up at the anointed beings occupying the political stage.
An Adamsian critique helps us recognize that if we privilege personality over an executive’s judgment and problem-solving skills, the process of choosing a leader will be compromised. Political theater–the elder Adams called it “glitter”–served to “make the mob stare and gape.”
We watch our media convert elections into horse races. Polling data resemble racing tips. If worked-up voters appear to you as rabid, yet poorly informed, racing fans, just know that the Presidents Adams would agree with you.
Nancy Isenberg and Andrew Burstein are coauthors of “The Problem of Democracy: The Presidents Adams Confront the Cult of Personality,” and are professors of history at LSU. They will speak in the Crawley Great Lives Series at the University of Mary Washington’s Dodd Auditorium on Thursday, February 13, at 7:30 p.m. The program is open to the public free of charge.
