PRESIDENT Donald Trump has provided African Americans with unprecedented opportunity and prosperity. This will be a major factor for voters in purple states, such as Virginia, in the 2020 presidential election.
Economic opportunity and access to quality, affordable health care are among the most important issues affecting the everyday lives of African Americans in the Old Dominion. The Trump administration has made great strides on both fronts, even as congressional Democrats have waged an unprecedented campaign of obstruction in an attempt to derail the president’s agenda.
It’s fair to say that these “progressive” Democrats don’t have black interests at heart.
While big-government socialists advocate for a multi-trillion-dollar federal takeover of our country’s health care system, President Trump has taken concrete actions to reduce health care costs.
First, he eliminated the horrendous individual mandate, which forced American citizens to spend their hard-earned money on overpriced health coverage, hitting African Americans the hardest. The mandate was especially burdensome because 80 percent of those who were forced to pay the fine earned less than $50,000 per year.
The Trump administration also succeeded in reducing the sky-high cost of prescription drugs, which plagued millions of African Americans.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a record number of generic drugs, and the increased competition among drug companies resulted in the first major decline in prescription drug prices in 47 years.
In 2017 alone, expedited approvals of generic drugs saved patients $8.8 billion—and by July of 2018, that figure had grown to a whopping $26 billion.
All of this is in addition to the historic economic prosperity this president has brought to our community.
Our economic boom has led to the fastest wage growth in years and the lowest unemployment rate for African Americans ever recorded. Here in Virginia, the black unemployment rate is at 4.3 percent, the lowest of any state in the country.
In addition to historically low unemployment rates, President Trump has also implemented common-sense policies such as the Opportunity Zones initiative, which will pump an estimated $100 billion in new investments into our communities.
In Norfolk, there are already 16 designated opportunity zones helping to lift up a region that was seemingly abandoned by politicians of the past.
Thanks to President Trump, African Americans are succeeding because we’re finally being given the economic tools to create our own prosperity. In less than three years, African Americans have already made historic strides. Just imagine how much progress we’ll make after eight years of a Trump presidency.
That’s the message I’m excited to communicate over the next 13 months as part of the Black Voices for Trump coalition. Re-electing President Trump is essential to ensuring the black community continues to prosper, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have the power to tip the election in his favor.
Especially in competitive states such as Virginia.
