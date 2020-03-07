“STEVE Jobs. Bill Gates. Mark Zuckerberg. If these names are the first to come to your mind when you consider the history of technology, then think again—because women have been at the forefront of the tech revolution since its very earliest days!”
The above paragraph, give or take a few names, is how most articles introducing my work begin. And for good reason.
In 2018, I published my first book, “Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women who Made the Internet.” It is a collective biography of a dozen-odd female movers and shakers in tech from the Victorian era to the collapse of the dot-com bubble in the early oughts.
You may already be familiar with some of these women. Ada Lovelace, for example, the mathematically-gifted daughter of the poet Lord Byron, who wrote what is widely considered to be the first computer program a century before the invention of the computer as we know it.
Or Grace Hopper, the tough-as-nails programmer who ran the operations of an early electro-mechanical computing machine, the Harvard Mark I, during the Second World War.
These are incredible women, whose grit and perseverance in the face of widespread sexism—and whose remarkable innovations in software engineering—set them apart from their contemporaries.
But something has always rubbed me the wrong way about pitting Great Women against the more traditionally-recognized Great Men of history.
It’s an effective rhetorical tactic, certainly, reminding audiences that the history of technology, like that of so many disciplines, has been largely drawn as the product of masculine ambitions. We can imagine men in garages with grand ambitions and hoodied “brogrammers” living on Pop Tarts in the trenches of the next big startup much more easily than we can call to mind their female contemporaries, even as we know—on some level—that such a massive industry as tech could not have emerged solely from the contributions of a few famous men.
As our culture begins to reckon with the systemic sexism and racism that has so deeply marked us until now, it’s tempting to re-write history, to invert everything, placing women and other marginalized groups at the center of new narratives, sketching out different stories to help us understand who we are and where we might be headed.
Indeed, I’ve very much enjoyed doing just this: diving into the coffers of technology to root out under-sung, under-appreciated, and under-recognized players and trying to understand what contributions they made to the development of world-changing technologies.
It has been thrilling to see the world through their eyes, and to taste a little of the excitement they must have felt as they founded companies, invented protocols, wrote algorithms, cared for early online communities, or even simply surfed the “information superhighway” in the World Wide Web’s frontier days.
I discovered plenty of contributions in the margins of tech history, from the seismic cultural impact made by the female editors of the Web’s first online magazine, word.com, to a more tame suggestion made by the programmer Betty Holberton at the beginning of the computing industry: to make the metal casings of computing machines a comforting shade of beige.
I found people whose work had been quietly instrumental, like the routing algorithm designer Radia Perlman, whose famous spanning-tree algorithm made Ethernet possible, and the information scientist Elizabeth “Jake” Feinler, who ran the central office of the early internet and kept the whole thing from falling apart as it grew by proposing it be split into “domains,” easily identified by the suffixes .com, .net, .edu. and .org.
The most important thing I discovered, however, was something I’d never expected: that simply replacing Steve Jobs and Bill Gates with Grace Hopper and Ada Lovelace (or Radia Perlman, Betty Holberton, and Jake Feinler) doesn’t fix our fractured understanding of history.
In fact, it’s more of the same. By laying responsibility, legacy, and clout at the feet of exceptional individuals, we perpetuate a myth that solitary genius is more important than the truly collective nature of innovation.
These are all remarkable people, but they have never been working alone. They were always surrounded by networks of people and ideas. Making big things requires big communities—that’s the fascinating thing about technology, and what makes it such a rich field of study.
But it’s also what makes it hard to identify where things come from, and more importantly, to predict where things might go.
Claire L. Evans is the author of “Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet.” She will speak in the Crawley Great Lives Series at the University of Mary Washington on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. The program will be held in Dodd Auditorium and is open to the public free of charge.
