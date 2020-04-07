HOW much is a life worth? How many human beings would you sacrifice to see your 401(k) return to something resembling its early-2020 high?
It is a conversation that would have been unthinkable a month ago, an abhorrent choice for the America that Presidents John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama referred to as a city on a hill, a shining light for other nations.
Now, though, some are calling for us to make just that kind of choice, and to choose commerce over lives.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said recently that he and other seniors would be glad to take their chances with COVID-19 in order to keep the economy humming. How considerate of him to presume to make that decision, not just for his fellow elders, but for those with compromised immune systems, for line-of-fire health care workers, and for the occasional young person who’ll die from the coronavirus despite the odds.
Even if Patrick were talking about a real choice, it is evil. It flies in the face of any religion or ethical system one would want to be associated with.
But it isn’t a real choice. What Patrick and others would have us do—jump back into working and playing and mingling—is a lose–lose situation.
Do the math: COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose from only a handful a month ago to 3,333 on Tuesday. If that pace continued until May 15, it would overwhelm the state’s hospitals. Of those 3,333 cases reported, 563 required hospitalization. That’s about 17 percent.
There are about 18,500 licensed hospital beds in the commonwealth, but only 1,762 are staffed intensive care unit beds.
This is why there is such an economy-sapping effort to slow the advance of the disease, to flatten the curve (or starve the virus entirely) and also allow some of those on the back end of the outbreak to get well and free up beds for others.
Letting COVID-19 run rampant for another six weeks will lead to lines of refrigerated trucks full of bodies waiting for disposal at local hospitals, 10 pages of obituaries in the daily paper, depleted medical staffs and a world full of people who died without family to comfort them.
It is logical to think that a skittish economy might jump off a high building in the midst of such a nightmare.
On the other hand, if we can outlast this virus, months from now, why is it not logical to assume that demand and its inevitable offspring, supply, will come roaring back? No doubt many businesses, small and large, won’t make it. It is hoped that the trillions of dollars being poured on this economic fire will save many of them.
There is nothing wrong with our economy as a whole. Unlike the Great Recession, when the house of cards that constituted bundled high-risk mortgages played a major role in taking the economy down, the only reason to doubt our economic strength now is a virus that, God willing, will pass.
Trusting that a vaccine of some kind almost certainly will be developed in the next year or so that will prevent a return of this nightmare, why won’t our economy eventually be hale and hearty again in COVID-19’s aftermath?
What we need is what many of us don’t have a surplus of: patience. We grow weary of a world of isolation, shortages, depressing stock market numbers and failed businesses.
Waiting it out, though, keeping our hospitals from becoming triage centers where someone has to choose many times a day who will live and who will die, is our only option.
This way, we and the economy can and will survive mostly intact.
The other way is a lose–lose.
The lieutenant governor of Texas said he wanted to loosen social distancing rules because he feared for the economic future of his children and grandchildren. It is a thought that has been expressed often as we try to outlast the plague.
My wife and I don’t have children or grandchildren, but we fear for the future, too. We fear that future historians, sifting through our ashes, will find that we were a nation that sold its soul for money, only to see the check bounce.
Howard Owen is a former editorial page and business editor of The Free Lance-Star. His 19th novel, “Belle Isle,” will be published in May.
