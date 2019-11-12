FREDERICKSBURG is on the verge of losing an important piece of its history and the nation’s past. It’s called “The Lodge” or “Caretaker’s Cottage.”
If you’ve ever driven along Washington Avenue, you’ve surely noticed and admired the stone lodge right next to the Mary Washington Monument. Owned by the city but currently vacant, the lodge is the subject of a proposal pending before the City Council to shed the city’s responsibility for its upkeep and rental, separate it from the monument and sell it to the highest bidder, or give it away.
This would be a big mistake for three reasons.
First, the lodge represents an important chapter in the nation’s history. The four-acre monument site was originally part of the Kenmore Plantation, where George Washington’s sister lived, and was frequently visited by their mother, Mary, who lived only three or four blocks away.
When Mary died in 1789, the family chose this spot for her gravesite, probably because of its proximity to “Meditation Rock,” where Mary reportedly loved to sit and meditate. Around 1830, the citizens of Fredericksburg organized an effort to build a suitable monument for Mary Washington at Meditation Rock. This soon grew into a national effort, with an 1833 groundbreaking ceremony at which President Andrew Jackson laid the cornerstone.
However, hard times soon hit. The project progressed only so far as completion of the base of the proposed 33-foot-tall shaft and then stopped. The site fell into disrepair and the property was finally put up for sale in 1889.
Before it could be sold, however, two groups of women—one national and one local—set out to reclaim the site and complete the monument. The groups announced a national campaign to build a re-designed stone monument, which was dedicated in 1894 at a ceremony attended by a host of dignitaries, including President Grover Cleveland.
The following year, the national group built the lodge as a residence for the site’s caretaker, who lived there until 1929.
The lodge is not simply an historic house, but a manifestation of the “Great Awakening” of women in the 1890’s. The national association proudly asserted that the monument was “the first monument ever erected by woman to woman” in this country. It was also one of the first projects undertaken by the newly-formed Daughters of the American Revolution.
On a larger scale, it coincided with other ground-breaking women’s movements of the 1890’s, including the struggle for suffrage and the promotion of temperance. Women, for the first time, were assuming an important leadership role in the nation, laying the groundwork for many of the feminist successes to come.
Because of this rich history, It would be a shame to literally split the lodge from its original mission by removing it from the public realm and turning it into just another home on Washington Avenue.
Second, the two associations gave the lodge to the city in trust. In 1966, when the two groups could not agree on who had proper legal title to the property, they settled their differences by deeding the entire four acres to the city— with conditions. The deed made clear that the property should be “used and maintained as a park and as a memorial to Mary Washington,” and that a permanent committee be formed to advise the city “on matters pertaining to the maintenance and preservation in perpetuity of the monument property as a whole and improvements thereon as a Memorial to Mary Washington.”
The city accepted the gift— “as a whole”—on these terms. It would be unconscionable (and possibly unlawful) for the city to renege on its commitment.
Third, to sell the property as a private residence would be shortsighted. On Oct. 8, a Free Lance-Star article declared that the city was “Exploring Ways to Up Tourism Game,” noting that it was failing to maximize its tourism potential as “America’s Most Historic City.”
What better example of a neglected tourism opportunity than the lodge? Instead of treating it as an obsolete burden, it should be seen as a golden opportunity to improve and interpret the monument and to tell the larger story of women’s contributions to the nation.
One possibility would be to use the lodge as a pilot “resident curator” program. A caretaker could live at the lodge, give tours of the monument site, and periodically open the house to the public. For these reasons, the Council should reject the idea of selling or giving away the lodge and form a “Last Chance Committee,” consisting of the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, the George Washington Foundation, the University of Mary Washington, the DAR, and other interested groups and individuals. The committee would develop a master plan for the site as a permanent monument to Mary Washington and women’s history that could boost regional tourism and serve the best interests of all city residents.
As the women of 1890 exhorted, “Women of the country, marshal your forces.”
Jim Pates is a member of the Fredericksburg Planning Commission. David James is president of Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.
