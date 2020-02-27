ORDINARILY, we would oppose sentencing an octogenarian to prison for more than a decade for a non-violent crime. As a general rule, long-term incarceration should be reserved for violent offenders and those who pose an ongoing threat to their community. But in the case of 85-year-old Mary Catherine Parr, the judge and jury made the right decision when they sentenced this career criminal to 12 years of hard time.
Parr and her 60-year-old daughter, Janis Lee Bowen, both accountants, were convicted of embezzling more than $800,000 from I.C.E. Heating and Cooling, a local family-owned business in Fredericksburg. Parr, who ran the company’s accounts receivable department, and Bowen, who was in charge of accounts payable, conspired to redirect the company’s cash to their own personal bank accounts between 2013 and 2018.
An outside audit to determine why the company’s profits inexplicably continued to decline uncovered the truth: the losses were an inside job. That’s when co-owners Matthew and Brett Miller called the police.
Bowen, who had three prior felony embezzlement convictions, began serving a sentence of 30 years, with all but six years suspended, for her role in the crime spree in July after pleading guilty to embezzlement and forgery charges.
Her mother, the apparent mastermind of the scheme, had 20 theft-related felony convictions going back to 1974. According to court records, Parr used the money she stole from I.C.E. to repay $135,000 she owed for a 2012 grand larceny conviction in Loudoun County. Like the infamous con man Bernie Madoff, she managed to stay one step ahead of her trusting victims for years.
Why did the company allow two convicted felons anywhere near its books? The answer is even more disturbing than the crime. It turns out that Parr and Bowen both used multiple IDs and multiple Social Security numbers to hide their true identities—which even all the regular background checks failed to detect.
Worse, for decades Parr had gotten nothing more than probation whenever she got caught. But Fredericksburg prosecutor Justin Witt was having none of that. “Ms. Parr put herself in this situation and she certainly knew what she was doing was wrong,” he argued. “At some point, the bell has to be rung.”
Quite right. The repeated failure of the criminal justice system to stop a convicted con artist like Parr allowed her to prey on new victims with impunity. Instead of protecting the public, the leniency previously shown to her by judges and prosecutors simply enabled her.
Thanks to her treachery, I.C.E. employees—including some who have worked at the company for 20 years—have had to take pay cuts and work less hours. Not to mention the sense of betrayal they and the company’s owners must have experienced when they found out that the little old lady who used to bring cookies to the office was stealing right under their noses. It will take a long time for all of them to regain their trust in humanity.
Contrary to her protestations in court that she “is not a bad person,” Parr’s predatory behavior, along with her inexcusable decision to involve her own daughter in her crimes, proved otherwise. Due to her advanced age, she will likely die in prison. But she only has herself to blame for that.
