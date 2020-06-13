OLD GLORY. Stars and Stripes. The Star-Spangled Banner.
The American flag has many nicknames. But it has been instantly recognizable as the red, white, and blue symbol of the United States of America ever since the first one was sewn by Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross (who reportedly could cut a five-pointed star in one snip!).
It was adopted at the new nation’s first official flag by an Act of Congress on June 14, 1777: “Resolved: that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Over the years, the stars multiplied as new states were added to the union. But the basic configuration remained the same. In 1813, Mary Young Pickersgill sewed the large 30-by-42-foot garrison flag that flew over Fort McHenry in Baltimore during the War of 1812. That flag, which is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., was the one that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner,” which would eventually become the country’s national anthem by another act of Congress in 1931.
The Stars and Stripes have been carried into every battle fought by the United States. Perhaps the most iconic image of the flag was taken by Associated Press photographer James Rosenthal of six Marines planting it on top of Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima during the waning days of World War II.
Three of those Marines— Sgt. Michael Strank, Cpl. Harlon Block, and Pfc. Franklin Sousley—were killed in action during that battle.
The flag has flown over every continent on the planet, and was the first one planted on the moon by Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on July 20, 1969. It was–and remains–a potent symbol of America in all her glorious striving and stubborn contradictions.
“O long may it wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!”
