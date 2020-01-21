AS Richmond becomes more like Congress, with deep divisions along party and ideological lines, voters in the commonwealth may well be wondering what happened to all the state legislators who were not only willing, but able, to forge bipartisan compromises on their behalf. Even if Republicans and Democrats strongly disagree on some hot-button issues, such as gun control and abortion, aren’t there still a lot of other issues they can agree on? Have the bipartisan deal-makers become extinct?
Not quite. There are still a few lawmakers who are determined to increase bipartisanship in the General Assembly even during the Trump era, one of the most bitterly partisan political times in recent history.
Freshman Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D–Loudoun, and 32-year veteran Republican state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R–Augusta, are co-chairing the new Commonwealth Caucus. “This newly created caucus will increase bipartisanship by facilitating conversations between legislators not only across party lines but across chambers. As of this writing [Jan. 8, 2020], fourteen members of the Virginia General Assembly have committed to joining the caucus, including seven Republicans and seven Democrats,” the duo said in a statement announcing the group’s formation.
Besides focusing on election reform, the new caucus will “aim to provide a new mechanism for legislators to utilize in order to find bill co-patrons, not only across the aisle, but across both chambers.”
“It is easy to get caught up in the negative partisan rhetoric and dysfunction at the federal level. As elected representatives, we have a responsibility to show the country that through bipartisanship, political courage can shine,” they added.
Most of the big problems facing the legislature this session—what to do about transportation, education, health care, crime and punishment, the opioid crisis, redistricting—do not neatly fall along partisan lines. Solutions should be bipartisan as well.
Although bipartisanship often gets a bad rap—mostly from partisans—it creates a space for crafting compromises. And legislative compromises are the best way to smooth out the rough edges on bills to make sure that everybody can live with the results, however grudgingly at times. Ramming through bills strictly along party lines just because you can creates even more partisan rancor, making agreement even more difficult in the future.
The final results of such a process are dizzying, whiplash-inducing changes whenever the balance of power in Richmond changes hands, as it did last November. The temptation for the newly dominant party, in this case Democrats, is to just push through their agenda, even those parts that do not have bipartisan support. The unanticipated rise of the Second Amendment sanctuary movement shows the folly of that approach.
Meanwhile the minority party, in this case Republicans, retaliate by refusing to back bills that would be beneficial to their own constituents simply because they do not want their political opponents to “win.” So the parties get farther and farther apart and adopt a “winner-take-all” attitude that is the opposite of good governance.
A similar bipartisan caucus—the Commonwealth Coalition—was formed back in 2009 when Republicans were still in power in Richmond. But the problem of rank partisanship—and the refusal to even consider good ideas if they came from the “wrong” side of the aisle—was rampant then, too.
As former state Sen. John Chichester, R–Stafford, remarked at the time: “I don’t see an exit from the morass we are in until we elect a sufficient complement of reasonable, independent thinkers to each chamber of the General Assembly, so alliances crucial to good government can be formed. Only then will we move away from governing by political party caucus. There is only one litmus test that a candidate for the General Assembly should pass—the test of loyalty and dedication to Virginia and her future.”
So far, Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R–Fauquier, whose district includes parts of Stafford and Culpeper counties, is the only member of the new Commonwealth Caucus who represents the Fredericksburg region. Other local legislators in both the House and the Senate should be encouraged to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.