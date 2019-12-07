AS THE weather gets colder, the problem of finding shelter for the homeless in our area becomes more acute.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities that receive homeless assistance grants to conduct an annual census every January, which they routinely do. Yet the problem of homelessness just keeps getting worse.
The number of homeless people in the Fredericksburg region increased 10 percent this year, according to the Jan. 24 “Point in Time” count conducted by the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care. The network of nonprofit groups that help the homeless reported 221 people in the region lacked shelter in 2019, compared with 200 in 2018.
Although 21 additional homeless people in a region that includes the City of Fredericksburg as well as Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties is not a large increase over the course of a year, this number is supposed to be going down, not up.
The “Housing First” approach to homelessness that has gathered steam in recent years puts adequate shelter as the first service priority. The argument, and it is a persuasive one, is that without a safe, warm place to stay, homeless people cannot begin to address the underlying problems that led to their current predicament, sometimes including mental health issues and addiction.
Homeless shelters that provide emergency beds to the indigent are a necessary part of the overall effort, but if more than 200 individuals are still sleeping in the streets during a Virginia winter, they clearly are not enough. What’s needed is a transitional alternative to emergency shelters and high-cost rental units.
Used shipping containers could be that alternative, and not only for the homeless, but also for low-income people who cannot afford the high cost of housing in this fast-growing area.
At the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference in Hampton Roads last month, Chris Thompson, director of strategic housing for the Virginia Housing Development Authority, said that his department is contracting with a company that builds homes out of shipping containers for a pilot program to determine if they can be used to meet the need for affordable housing. The state agency will donate two 960-square-foot homes made from shipping containers, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, to Newport News, which has become the second city in Virginia—after Richmond—to adopt the concept.
“There’s a huge inventory of containers waiting to be re-purposed,” Thompson said. There’s also a huge number of Virginians who need low-cost housing. Besides providing shelter, turning a shipping container into a home also recycles 9,000 pounds of steel.
Pete Gombert, co-founder and CEO of indieDwell, says that his company’s shipping container homes, which range in price from $55,000 to $479,000, are durable, energy efficient, and can be stacked or expanded into larger structures if extra space is needed in the future.
However, for most jurisdictions, the main problem is where to put them, since most of these dwellings do not fall into conventional zoning categories.
In order to keep these units practical for people at the very bottom of the income scale with few or no personal resources, they have to be placed within walking distance of grocery stores, doctor’s offices, bus stops, government welfare offices and other amenities instead of far away in rural redoubts where they are out of sight and out of mind.
Those close-in locations tend to be the most expensive, and the most resistant to such unconventional structures. But if people are serious about ending homelessness, that attitude will have to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.