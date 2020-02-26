WHILE the General Assembly labors mightily to deal with the big stuff in an unusually bill-laden session, it’s good to know that our legislators still have time to deal with some of our more personal issues.
They took a stand on cursing, spitting and fornicating.
The General Assembly seemed to leap all the way from the 19th century to the 21st this session when it passed bills to repeal bans on cussing in public and fornicating (privately, among consenting adults).
The ban on fornication was ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court 15 years ago, but now consenting adults who aren’t married to each other can breath a little easier knowing that they definitely won’t be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor and the possibility of a $250 fine.
As for spitting, the Senate and House aren’t quite ready to go that far just yet. Sen. Joe Morrissey of Richmond invoked the image of someone depositing his phlegm on the marble walkway at the state Capitol. Sen. Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach worried about barefoot tourists stepping in spittle along the boardwalk.
Sen. Todd Pillion of Washington County, a dentist, amused his compatriots by saying, “I work in the world of spit, and I think it should be sucked out, not spit out” before clarifying a bit and counseling his fellow senators to, “Clean it up, guys.”
The repeal of the swearing ban passed with relative ease. In one lighter moment, Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, a 2021 Republican gubernatorial hopeful who got temporarily infamous for dropping the
F-bomb in a contretemps with a capitol police officer over parking privileges last year, abstained because she said she had a conflict of interest.
While they mull whether to give Virginia residents something resembling a fair redistricting plan, work out a two-year budget and decide how far to push gun-control legislation, it is heartening to know that our elected leaders are not spending all their time thinking great thoughts.
In summation, the state officially doesn’t care (or at least not enough to have you arrested) if you’re fornicating.
And if the present General Assembly’s actions make you so mad that you want to cuss, knock yourself out.
But if you’re so riled up you could spit, don’t.
