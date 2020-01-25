THREATENING to remove statues of historical figures erected in the past, including those of Confederate leaders and slave-holding Founding Fathers, has become something of a political sport in the Old Dominion, allowing Democrats to score points with their base while virtue signaling their opposition to slavery, which was abolished in the United States 157 years ago this month by Republican President Abraham Lincoln.
But before the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly forges ahead with plans to repeal a state law forbidding local governments from removing these monuments, they should first consider the law of unintended consequences. What’s to prevent localities from tearing down statues or monuments to other out-of-favor historical figures?
That’s no longer a hypothetical scenario. Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, has introduced a bill to remove a statue of former Virginia governor and U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Sr. from its prominent spot in Richmond’s Capitol Square. Byrd, a Democrat, was also a white supremacist and Ku Klux Klan member who led the South’s “massive resistance” to federally-mandated school desegregation during the 1950s.
Unlike slavery, this ugly chapter in Virginia history occurred during some state residents’ own lifetimes. But up until now, there have been no calls to topple Byrd’s statue, even though, as Walker pointed out, “through his actions, African Americans were treated as less than human, denied an education, and forced to live in fear.”
“If they want to start taking down the Confederate statues, the statues of our previous presidents, then I’m prepared likewise to do the same for those of the opposite political party,” he added.
Turnabout is fair play. If statues of flawed but undoubtedly historic figures like vanquished Gen. Robert E. Lee, whose equestrian statue has long been a fixture on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, is fair game for the wrecking ball because he led the Confederate forces, surely Byrd’s statue should be, too.
And while we’re at it, in this #MeToo era, should memorials to slain President John F. Kennedy, Jr.—whose sexual predations in the White House were exposed in lurid detail long after his death—be demolished too? Should the “eternal flame” honoring JFK at Arlington National Cemetery be extinguished just because he, too, had feet of clay?
And what about monuments to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who forced thousands of law-abiding Japanese-Americans into internment camps during World War II in a gross violation of their constitutional rights? Does FDR’s legacy need to be erased as well?
What if a certain locality decided it no longer wanted a monument erected to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. or another iconic civil rights leader? Would Democrats be okay with letting these memorials be torn down, too?
The state law protecting monuments was meant to be a firewall against self-appointed censors who want to control what the public sees in the public square. But all major historic figures were flawed products of their particular time and place, as are their memorials. Yet they are also a physical symbol and a reminder of both the good and the bad in Virginia’s cultural and political past.
And once you start tearing them down, there’s no end to it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.