IN HIS 1933 Inaugural Address during the depths of the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt reassured Americans that even though the situation then was quite desperate, there was no need to panic. “This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper,” FDR said. “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself -nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Eighty-seven years later this is still great advice as the U.S. confronts the global coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.
It’s hard not to panic when the enemy is a highly contagious and potentially lethal virus you can’t see that has already spread across the globe, sickened more than 132,000 people and killed almost 5,000. And it has already made its way here, including a confirmed case in Spotsylvania County.
But here’s a reality check: The Centers for Disease Control reports that “the immediate risk of being exposed to this virus is still low for most Americans.” If you are a health care worker, have been personally exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or have recently traveled to a country with a coronavirus outbreak, you are “at an elevated risk” of infection, according to the CDC. So are senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems.
For Virginians who don’t fall into any of those categories, the risk of catching coronavirus is actually pretty low at this point. And the chances of dying from it are even lower.
Preventive measures now being undertaken by the federal government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and a large number of public institutions and private enterprises are aimed at minimizing the spread of this highly contagious disease. You can minimize the risk even further by washing your hands, staying away from crowds, and doing all the things you’ve long been advised to do by public health officials.
Above all, don’t panic. As infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy noted in his commentary on the next page, widespread panic may actually do more harm than the virus itself. But panic will be the natural tendency of some people as coronavirus cases in Virginia increase, as medical experts predict they most certainly will.
Panic will only make things worse if people with common colds and flu-like respiratory problems start flooding the health care system demanding to be tested for COVID-19. During Gov. Ralph Northam’s press conference on Thursday, state health officials made it clear that although they are ordering as many testing kits as the CDC will allow, testing will be prioritized. Mary Washington Hospital President Mike McDermott added that while hospitals are still doing elective procedures, they may be suspended in the future if more beds are needed.
They also assured residents that Virginia is rated one of 25 “high performance states” on the Trust for America’s Health 2020 Ready or Not report, which is an annual assessment of a state’s level of readiness to respond to unexpected public health emergencies, such as outbreaks of disease, natural disasters, or bioterrorism. State residents should know that they are in good hands.
Only in hindsight will Americans be able to determine whether the extraordinary measures now being taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic – including travel restrictions, the widespread closing of public schools, and the cancellation of many public and private events—were an appropriate and effective response, an unnecessary overreaction, or somewhere in between. But that will be a lesson learned, as was the case with the deadly SARS outbreak in 2003.
According to the Lancet, “SARS was eventually contained by means of syndromic surveillance, prompt isolation of patients, strict enforcement of quarantine of all contacts, and in some areas top-down enforcement of community quarantine. By interrupting all human-to-human transmission, SARS was effectively eradicated.”
It’s too soon to say whether such measures will be successful in eradicating coronavirus. But Virginians should at least be able to say that in the face of a hitherto unknown microbial threat, they kept their cool while exercising due caution, and without finger-pointing or blame, united to fight a common foe.
