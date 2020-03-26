YOU have probably gotten your U.S. Census form in the mail by now. Maybe you’ve gotten two. They point out that Americans are required—by law—to reply. There is no cost involved, but you could cost your community some money, and maybe even cost Virginia a seat in Congress, if you don’t get counted.
If you have some extra time on your hands thanks to the ramifications of the coronavirus, use 10 minutes of it to go online and reply with the identifier code that’s shown in the mailing. The online option is a first for 2020, so you can’t use the excuse that you couldn’t find a mailbox.
The ability to reply online, along with other technology such as satellite imagery that can show where new houses have been built or old houses no longer exist since the last decennial census in 2010, means that this year’s census should be the most accurate and efficiently administered census ever.
If you’ve considered not bothering with it, please consider this information helpfully rounded up by the website howstuffworks.com:
Perhaps most important is that the federal government uses the census count to divvy up the hundreds of billions of dollars it allocates each year for education programs, housing and community development, health care services for the elderly and job training. We’re talking about finite amounts of money, so if your community receives less than it should because it was undercounted, those funds will definitely go somewhere else.
Census figures are used by state and local governments to determine how funds are allocated for school construction, libraries, highway construction and safety projects, public transportation systems, and police and fire department buildings, to name a few.
Local community agencies and organizations use the numbers to administer and pay for social service programs, senior lunch programs and childcare centers.
The information is used by businesses to decide where they will put factories and office buildings that create jobs, or the shopping centers and movie theaters that people like to frequent. They don’t just look at the number of rooftops, but the number of people underneath them.
Also—and this one really can make a difference—Congress uses the states’ census figures to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The House has had 435 seats since passage of the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929—the key word being “permanent.” So if enough Virginians sit out the census, the commonwealth could lose one of its House seats to another state, or it could be denied an additional seat that it deserves.
And don’t forget, a state’s votes in the Electoral College, which as we know actually elects the president of the United States as opposed to the popular vote, is determined by the size of its congressional delegation (number of House seats plus two Senate seats).
The lesson here is that where the people are does matter. The Founding Fathers understood that keeping track of how many Americans there are and where exactly they live is key to making democracy work. While people who live in less populated areas may think they get short shrift when the dollars are doled out, the fact is that the majority rules how federal and state government works. The U.S. Senate and most state Senate chambers provide uniform representation regardless of population, which is designed to help even things out.
Some people might think the census is a way to invade Americans’ privacy. But other than the numbers themselves, the Census Bureau is not allowed to share information from your census form—identifiable information about you or the composition of your particular household—with other agencies or anyone else.
The law does allow access to such information after 72 years, meaning that census records from 1950 will be released in 2022. Look for this year’s census details in 2092.
This year, the Census Bureau has extended various counting deadlines as the coronavirus disrupts American lives. But if you got your mailing and you have access to a computer, there is no reason to wait. Go online, fill out the form and be counted.
It’s really important.
