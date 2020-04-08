BOBBY Mitchell, the pro football Hall-of-Famer who died Sunday at the age of 84, was the starting point for all the success the Washington Redskins have enjoyed since the early 1960s. (Younger fans tragically don’t have many memories of that success.)
Before five Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl wins, before Joe Gibbs, before George Allen, even before Sonny Jurgensen, there was Bobby Mitchell.
Mitchell led the Redskins into the light in more ways than one.
When he was traded to Washington before the 1962 season, the Skins were horrible. They had won two games total in the two previous seasons. They also were, on paper at least, the most racist organization in the National Football League, the last team in the league to integrate. Legendary Washington sports columnist Shirley Povich wrote that the Redskins’ colors were “burgundy, gold and Caucasian.”
Owner George Preston Marshall refused to sign black players for his team until forced to by the federal government in order to be allowed to play in the new and federally-owned D.C. Stadium (later named for Robert F. Kennedy).
He grudgingly drafted Ernie Davis, an African American and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and then traded him to the Cleveland Browns for Mitchell, also an African American and already a star alongside Jim Brown.
Longtime Skins fans know the rest.
Ernie Davis was diagnosed with leukemia and died before ever playing a game for the Browns.
Mitchell was switched from running back to flanker. His first game as a Redskin, on Sept. 16, 1962, was a portent of better days. The Redskins tied the Dallas Cowboys 35–35. Mitchell caught two touchdown passes (one for 81 yards) and returned a kickoff for 92 yards. Povich noted that Mitchell “integrated the end zone three times.”
The team started the season 4–0–2 before fizzling to 5–7–2, but the Skins had climbed the first rung out of the dungeon of despair.
Two other future Hall-of-Famers, Jurgensen and Charley Taylor, came on board in 1964, and the team was suddenly an offensive juggernaut, albeit often a defensive sieve. Vince Lombardi left his imprint in his one season as head coach. Then George Allen took the franchise to new heights, leading the team to the playoffs five times in seven years. And then came Joe Gibbs, along with three Super Bowl trophies.
And it all began with Bobby Mitchell.
Mitchell scored 91 touchdowns (18 rushing, 65 receiving, 3 on-punt returns and 5 on-kickoff returns) before retiring in 1968. From 1969 until 2003, he was a front-office guy for the Redskins, eventually becoming assistant general manager.
Half his 84 years were spent with the Washington Redskins, whose fans came to love the man George Preston Marshall never really wanted.
