DURING last month’s municipal elections in the City of Fredericksburg, voters stuck with the incumbents, not an unusual decision during times of great stress and uncertainty. But after their recent victories at the polls, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Council members Kerry Devine and Matt Kelly may well be wondering what on earth they were thinking when they opted to run for reelection.
Like other municipalities in Virginia, the city is reeling from a quick succession of crises: from the coronavirus pandemic, to the economic downturn and loss of revenue caused by the state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown, to the recent protests against police brutality that resulted in more than 50 arrests in the city.
Any one of these crises would have given the most experienced city politicians pause; dealing with this trifecta of problems must be overwhelming. But in their collective wisdom, Fredericksburg voters wanted continuity and steady hands at the wheel to guide the city through the current turmoil. And hopefully, the mayor and the council will meet their citizens’ expectations.
But they can’t do it alone. The city is going to have to make some very tough decisions that will require buy-in from all constituencies if they are to be successful.
On May 26, the council held a remote public hearing on the city’s looming financial crisis and revisions to the city manager’s recommended 2021 budget unveiled on March 10, due to a 7.5 percent decline in revenue since then; most noticeably, a steep drop in meals and lodging taxes due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Fortunately, staff recommendations do not include a tax rate increase, which would wind up being another obstacle to the city’s economic recovery. But with less money coming in, Fredericksburg must reduce its spending accordingly, just as many families in the city have to do.
The revised budget proposal would eliminate any new positions and a 4 percent pay raise for city employees, and reduce funding for Fredericksburg Public Schools, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, the Rappahannock Regional Jail, the Rappahannock Juvenile Center Commission, and other agencies.
Council members already voted to cut more than $1.35 million from the city’s capital improvement budget. However, work will continue on the $4.46 million Riverfront Park project because the city already signed a construction contract. When the park project was approved by the council in 2018, we questioned its high price tag, asking why a city “which already struggles to pay for its schools, first responders and other municipal services” was willing to spend millions of dollars on “nice but non-essential park accoutrements when there are far more pressing public needs for the money.”
Unfortunately the park money is water under the proverbial bridge—hopefully a hard lesson learned.
It’s safe to say that nobody in the city will be happy with the necessary belt-tightening. But revenue is expected to be down anywhere between $4 million and $8 million during the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, while demand for city services goes up.
The mayor’s and council’s main challenge will be to continue to provide basic city services with less money, as well as assistance to local businesses as they begin their long road to recovery—all the while ensuring that long-standing racial and political tensions are aired openly and honestly on all sides. Tourists will be reluctant to return to a city that is fighting itself.
This is a tall order, which will require an all-hands-on-deck response. But residents of Fredericksburg have faced far worse obstacles in the past. They can surmount the current challenges, but only if everybody puts aside their personal interests and pulls together as one.
