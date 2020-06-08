CHANGE does not always have good manners. Sometimes, it catches us unaware, kicking the door in rather than politely knocking.
At the beginning of 1861, few Southerners, whatever their race, could have believed how quickly slavery would be abolished.
At the start of 1989, few foresaw that Germans would be tearing down the Berlin Wall that November.
No one in South Carolina in June of 2015 thought the Confederate flag would be lowered at the statehouse in Columbia a month later, but then a sick racist killed nine African Americans in a Charleston church, and change came calling.
In Fredericksburg, the 800-pound slave auction block that has stood downtown for 176 years was removed by the city last Friday.
But what Virginian, at the end of May, could have foreseen the dizzying speed with which the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue in Richmond would be earmarked for history’s dustbin?
Gov. Ralph Northam announced June 4 that the five statues would be removed in the coming weeks and placed in storage. This followed six nights of marches in Richmond that sometimes turned violent as protesters reacted to video of an African American man being slowly choked to death by a white Minneapolis police officer.
The Robert E. Lee statue is state property. The others are the responsibility of the City of Richmond, whose mayor, Levar Stoney, has vowed to introduce an ordinance on July 1 to remove them. He has the support of majority of the City Council. The General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year to let localities decide what to do with such public edifices.
The Capitol Square statue to Harry F. Byrd, noted segregationist, is spared for the moment, although there will be some context added noting that Byrd did not walk on water. A Republican legislator floated a bill this year to have Byrd’s statue removed, but then withdrew it when he realized the Dems agreed with him.
For years, there was talk of what to do with the Richmond monuments, which many African Americans in a city that is about 50 percent black saw as a slap in the face. A commission of well-meaning people recommended removing the Jefferson Davis statue and putting the rest of them in context.
Other efforts have been made in Richmond to take the sting out of those monuments to the Lost Cause. Statues to schoolgirl Barbara Johns, a civil rights pioneer, and black businesswoman Maggie Walker have gone up in recent years. The Kehinde Wiley sculpture in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is a clever counterpoint to Confederate hero worship.
However, good intentions and context sometimes don’t get the job done. George Floyd’s death galvanized black and white Americans who had seen this kind of outrage one time too many. In Richmond, all those careful, cautious plans to contextualize Monument Avenue suddenly went up in smoke.
Those seeking their removal got a helping hand from the likes of that young monster who turned a South Carolina prayer meeting into a bloodbath, and the Minneapolis cop who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck until long after he had stopped breathing.
Great evil sometimes stiffens the spines of cautious leaders, who hear the angry voices of their constituents and feel emboldened to opt for the kind of change that doesn’t listen to committees or bother to ring the doorbell.
