TWO OF the most controversial gun-control bills considered this session by the General Assembly—one to ban so-called “assault weapons,” one of Gov. Ralph Northam’s top priorities, and another to establish a “red flag” law in Virginia—have met very different fates.
A bill (HB 961) to ban certain semiautomatic weapons, including popular AR-15 rifles, higher capacity magazines and silencers after Jan. 1, 2021, narrowly passed the House on a 51-48 vote.
But after gun rights groups claimed the bill would make felons of tens of thousands of law-abiding Virginians, it failed to make it past the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday as four moderate Democrats—Sens. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and Chap Petersen, D- Fairfax City—broke party ranks and joined six Republicans voting to table the bill until next year, after the Virginia Crime Commission has had time to consider it.
This, incidentally, was the same recommendation made by the then-Republican majority in last year’s special session on gun control called by Gov. Northam following the mass shooting by a Virginia Beach municipal employee. Northam called the legislature’s action at the time “shameful and disappointing,” and even Sen. Edwards said last year that “I know what the crime commission is going to do, which is probably nothing.”
After the committee vote, state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, was reportedly heard calling her four Democratic colleagues who voted to table the bill “a bunch of wimps.”
It’s not clear whether the four Democrats’ defection was precipitated by the tens of thousands of gun owners who travelled to Richmond on Lobby Day last month, complaints from their own constituents, or fears that the Democratic Party was moving too fast on gun control, as evidenced by Virginia’s Second Amendment Sanctuary movement, which now includes 105 counties and cities in the commonwealth, including Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
The vote was a major setback for Northam’s gun-control agenda. Another Northam-backed bill (SB 581) that would have made it a felony to leave a loaded firearm in the presence of a minor under 18 was also killed by a bipartisan vote.
However, seven other gun-control bills passed in both chambers, including a “red flag” bill (SB 240) that would allow a commonwealth’s attorney or law enforcement officers to ask a judge to issue an emergency risk order barring a person “who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others” from temporarily possessing, purchasing or transporting a firearm for two weeks, after which time a Circuit Court hearing would be required. The bill also allows the original complainant to file a motion to extend the substantial risk order for another six months.
Although it’s in society’s best interest to keep firearms away from certain individuals, red flag laws deprive people who have not committed any crimes of their constitutional right to keep and bear arms based on someone else’s perception that they will become violent in the future. They then have to prove a negative in court: that they do not pose a threat, turning the legal concept of “innocent until proven guilty” on its head.
For that reason, red flag laws in other states are being challenged in court, and the question of whether they are an unconstitutional infringement on the Second Amendment will likely wind up answered by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Until then, Virginia gun owners will face more restrictions than before, but not as many as Gov. Northam or most of his fellow Democrats would like, despite their majorities in both chambers, because the process of legislating sometimes winds up creating unexpected alliances and unanticipated compromises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.