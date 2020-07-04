THE GOOD news—and we all need some good news these days—is that new COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District reached their lowest level in months last week, with hospitalizations also down substantially – accounting for just a fraction of the cases experts initially predicted would overrun Virginia’s hospital systems by now.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, positive COVID tests over the seven days ending July 1 averaged 541 per day, a significant reduction from the May 25-31 peak of almost 1,200 positive tests per day. The number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients was 888 out of 16,476 total beds. And no hospitals in the commonwealth are reporting difficulty in acquiring personal protective equipment for their staffs.
The coronavirus contagion curve in Virginia has definitely been flattened. Let’s keep it that way.
As a result of this progress, Gov. Ralph Northam moved Virginia to Phase 3 of his “Forward Virginia” reopening plan last week. Phase 3 maintains the mandate on mask wearing and social distancing, but loosens restrictions on commercial activity, including non-essential retail, restaurants (but not bars) and farmers markets, as well as increases the number of people who can attend religious and social gatherings together.
However, the governor also noted that after consulting State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, he could either adjust or retract the Phase 3 executive order if there is any change in conditions. And after being in a modified lockdown since mid-March, with all the financial and social pain that has caused, going back should be the last thing any resident of the commonwealth would want to see happen.
So we’re going to have to suck it up and keep wearing masks and social distancing, at least for a while.
A recent study admitted that “there is limited knowledge available on the performance of various commonly available fabrics used in cloth masks,” particularly their ability to filter out aerosol particulates as small as the coronavirus. Researchers found that hybrids (cotton-silk, cotton-chiffon, and cotton-flannel) were 80 to 90 percent effective; their efficiency improved up to 95 percent if multiple layers were used.
Although masks don’t provide 100 percent protection, “overall, we find that combinations of various commonly available fabrics used in cloth masks can potentially provide significant protection against the transmission of aerosol particles,” the study concluded. And when it’s a numbers game, you want the odds in your favor.
Recent spikes in coronavirus cases in states like Arizona, Florida and Texas have caused the governors there to reverse course and return to more restrictive measures. That’s why Virginians are cautioned to keep social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing their hands, and disinfecting surfaces they touch frequently to avoid catching the virus.
Elderly, immune-compromised individuals and those with underlying health conditions are still at a high risk, so they should stay home as much as possible. Unlike healthy young people, this is a matter of life and death for them.
It’s been a tough few months for everybody. But let’s not let quarantine fatigue blow the progress we’ve made so far.
