ONE striking thing about the new Democratic leadership of the General Assembly: it’s top-heavy with Northern Virginians, specifically those representing Fairfax County.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, the first woman to be nominated by her caucus as Speaker of the House, is from Fairfax County. Del. Charniele Herring, who represents parts of Alexandria and eastern Fairfax County, is the House Majority Leader designee. They will replace current Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Beach and House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. And Senate Minority Leader Richard Saslaw, also from Fairfax, is expected to reprise his former role as Majority Leader, replacing Sen. Thomas Norment, R-James City.
Although the top leadership in the state legislature has shifted dramatically from downstate areas and is now concentrated in the commonwealth’s largest county, non-Fairfax parts of Virginia will likely not see a major shift when it comes to transportation funding.
Traffic is as big a problem in Northern Virginia as it is in Fredericksburg. Routes 28 and 50 and the Fairfax County Connector are as clogged during rush hour as any congested roads in Stafford or Spotsylvania, but NoVA does have Metro and VRE to lighten the load on local roads.
Smart Scale has taken a lot of the political element out of transportation funding, although as we’ve recently pointed out, the formulas used to divvy up the money are already skewed to Northern Virginia’s and Hampton Roads’ benefit because the General Assembly allowed them to create special transportation tax authorities. The more local money they spend, the more state money they get, leaving regions like Fredericksburg—with smaller tax bases and no transportation tax districts—at a significant disadvantage.
However, the bigger problem is the size of the transportation pie. According to the Six-Year Financial Plan adopted by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, federal and state funding totals $36.9 billion for FY 2019-2024—or about $6.1 billion a year available statewide. The first priority for those funds, and rightly so, is maintenance under the State of Good Repair program, which will account for 45 percent of the available funding—or about $2.7 billion a year.
That leaves just $3.4 billion a year, of which 27.5 percent will be spent on “high-priority” statewide projects, with the remaining 27.5 percent available for district grants.
But the Fredericksburg region, which is the fastest-growing region in the commonwealth, alone has more than $4 billion in unfunded transportation infrastructure needs. And it also has to compete with every other region in the state—including Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads—for a slice of that remaining $3.4 billion.
In 2018, both Filler-Corn and Saslaw co-patroned a bill to provide $154 million in state funds for NoVA’s Metro system, which has lost ridership due to mismanagement and is currently losing $40 million a year due to fare evasion. That money could have gone a long way in Fredericksburg.
During this year’s legislative campaigns, Democrats talked about health care, gun control, the Equal Rights Amendment, teacher pay, repealing right-to-work laws, and passing legislation that the Republican majority had previously blocked. Few candidates talked about fixing Virginia’s transportation crisis.
Transportation is a bipartisan issue. Traffic congestion affects every resident in the commonwealth one way or another, be it in the form of wasted time, higher prices for shipped goods, or increased air pollution. Will the new Democratic leaders in the General Assembly, who previously have not shown any more willingness to dedicate more of the state budget to roads than their Republican counterparts did, do so now that they’re in power?
Don’t count on it.
