TRANSPORTATION Planning District 16—which includes the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties—no longer has a local delegate on the House Transportation Committee. And only Sen. Scott Surovell, D–Fairfax, whose gerrymandered 36th District stretches all the way from Alexandria to Widewater Beach in Stafford County, represents even part of Planning District 16 on the Senate Transportation Committee.
Freshman Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg, has stepped up to the plate and introduced a couple of transportation bills that at least partially attempt to remedy the situation.
Cole patroned a bill (HB 620) that would require the Commonwealth Transportation Board to count “congestion mitigation on the basis of total traffic volumes, not just traffic volumes during weekdays” when Smart Scale scores are calculated, and to judge “accessibility” (one of Smart Scale’s key metrics) “on the basis of the area of influence of a project for a radius of 55 miles” instead of the current 45 miles.
Using only weekday traffic statistics to determine how much Smart Scale money should be allocated to the Interstate 95 corridor never made any sense, since traffic congestion on the weekends can be just as bad—or even worse—than on weekdays. It’s based on the outdated assumption that congestion doesn’t matter as much on weekends. But people don’t stop moving and commerce doesn’t stop happening on Saturdays and Sundays. The CTB cannot get an accurate picture of local congestion without weekend numbers.
And with a high level of long-haul commuters, extending the “area of influence” by another 10 miles should also help the region’s Smart Scale scoring.
Cole’s other bill (HJ 37) would “direct the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study the feasibility of creating a transportation authority for Planning District 16 and to report its findings by the first day of the 2021 Regular Session of the General Assembly.” Like the legislature-approved transportation authorities in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, this one would be authorized to levy district-wide transportation taxes to generate local funds for local road projects.
The idea of establishing a Fredericksburg regional transportation authority, which has been kicking around for a number of years, is based on another Smart Scale anomaly: Under the current metrics, regions that raise matching funds for transportation wind up getting more state money. So imposing a regional transportation tax would make Planning District 16 more competitive for future state funding.
In his $135 billion, two-year budget, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed raising the gas tax 4 cents a year for the next three years, and then tie it to inflation thereafter. “This funding proposal is more sustainable, and it is more equitable,” Northam said. “Those who drive more should pay more.”
If District 16 is given permission to raise local taxes in addition to the governor’s proposed state gas tax increase, Fredericksburg commuters who drive long distances to work will be paying significantly more at the pump. But there’s no guarantee that the money raised locally would be used only for local road projects.
Indeed, voters in Northern Virginia were also promised that taxes raised by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority would be spent on local road and transit projects, but guess what? In 2018, the General Assembly diverted $100 million raised by the NVTA to bail out Metro. Northam recommended reimbursing the NVTA by $45 million in addition to the $20 million it will receive as part of the Interstate 81 funding package, but NVTA still comes up short.
What would prevent the General Assembly from doing the same thing with funds raised by a Fredericksburg transportation authority? If Cole’s bill to study the issue passes, JLARC should take this possibility into account when it makes its recommendations.
Reforming Smart Scale and clarifying how a local transportation authority would work would be welcome in a region plagued by unrelenting traffic congestion, and Cole’s bills should be passed.
But even if they are, with $7 billion in still-unfunded transportation projects statewide vying for a diminishing amount of Smart Scale funding, local commuters should not expect much congestion relief any time soon.
