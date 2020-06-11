WITH health officials, the media and the public focused almost exclusively on the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to forget that there’s another public health crisis still raging in Virginia.
It’s too early to tell what effect Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus lockdown has had on fatal opioid overdoses in the commonwealth, although it’s far more likely that statewide isolation and the loss of jobs and income due to COVID-19 have made it worse instead of better. According to researchers, a 1 percent increase in unemployment is typically accompanied by a 3.6 percent rise in opioid-related fatal overdoses.
Overdose deaths have already reportedly doubled in some places under coronavirus lockdown orders. As one coroner grimly put it: “If you’re alone, there’s nobody to give you the Narcan.” And social distancing policies to curb the spread of COVID-19 have kept many users from seeking and receiving help at clinics and residential drug treatment facilities.
Since 2013, when overdoses became the leading cause of “unnatural death” in the commonwealth, more Virginians have died from ODs than from guns or motor vehicle accidents. According to state data from the fourth quarter of 2019, the latest figures available, there were 1,617 fatal overdoses in Virginia last year—an 8.8 percent increase over 2018. Fentanyl, heroin, or a combination of the two accounted for 1,068 of those “deaths of despair.”
“Toxicology takes roughly 2 to 3 months to get back from the date of death, so suspected ODs are filed as pending during this timeframe and therefore cannot be reported,” Kathrin Hobron, a statewide forensic epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health, told The Free Lance-Star when we asked if the lockdown affected fatal overdose rates. “However, I can anecdotally say that we’ve seen an increase in suspected fatal ODs since the lockdown just looking at our daily call log. But I don’t have any hard numbers for you until those cases are finalized.”
The long time lag in getting those hard numbers means that state health officials are not able to identify areas of high drug abuse activity until well after the fact.
It’s even worse at the federal level: the National Institute on Drug Addiction says it won’t release its 2019 data until 2021! By that time, it will be hopelessly out of date.
Without real-time data, there’s no way to know if the millions of tax dollars spent on local, state and federal programs to fight the opioid epidemic are working.
“The consequences of not having real-time data for any public health crisis is lethal,” says David A. Patterson Silver Wolf, an associate professor of social work at Washington University in St. Louis. “The long lag time for outcome data … is completely unjustified.”
The COVID-19 crisis has uncovered many problems with the way Virginia collects and disseminates public health data, including its widely criticized “blending [of] the results of two different types of coronavirus tests [viral and antibody] in order to report a more favorable result to the public”—which The Atlantic called “a new low in data standards.”
When, not if, VDH’s glaring deficiencies in coronavirus data collection are rectified—as state legislators must insist they be—they should not forget to update the way they monitor and report on Virginia’s other public health epidemic.
