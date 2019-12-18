AS NEWLY elected state
lawmakers prepare to divvy
up Virginians’ hard-earned tax money next month, note how much of it is going to pay certain privileged state employees. Thanks to the Richmond Times–Dispatch, which requests annual salary information under the Freedom of Information Act each year, this information is readily available—and it’s eye-opening.
The latest figures covering 2018-2019 were published by the RTD in June. Of the top 25 highest-paid state employees, 18 are employed by Virginia’s state colleges and universities. So academics who bemoan economic inequality in our society should take a harder look at their own state-supported institutions.
For example, Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University, took home a whopping $1,020,828 in total compensation in 2018–19, which is 1,737 percent above the median salary of other employees at VCU. Some of Rao’s million-dollar-plus compensation ($425,054) came from non-state sources, but taxpayers covered the bulk of it.
During that same time period, VCU’s Board of Visitors increased tuition 6.4 percent to $35,798, a jump of $2,142—and that was after a tuition increase of 3.8 percent the year before.
Rao is the highest paid state employee in the commonwealth. So when Stephanie Odera, associate director at VCU’s Center for Community Engagement and Impact, says that social justice compels us to focus on underrepresented minorities’ unequal access to higher education, “because education is connected to everything—your job, housing, health—and is tied to a person’s ability to climb the social ladder,” perhaps she should be asking how many scholarships could have been funded if Rao’s seven-figure compensation was not quite so high.
James Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, is the second-highest paid state employee in Virginia, collecting $962,875 in total compensation this past year, which is 1,436 percent above the median income of other U.Va. employees.
Do Darden Business School professors Jim Freeland, Ed Freeman, and Ed Hess cite Ryan’s super-sized pay as a pertinent, close-to-home example of “economic inequality” in their popular course titled “Economic Inequality and Social Mobility” in order to “help students become more aware of what may be one of the defining challenges of their lifetime”?
If not, they should. It would be hard to find a better example.
The third-highest paid state employee in Virginia is Ronald Schmitz, chief investment officer of the $82.7 billion Virginia Retirement System, who pulled in $852,941 in total compensation in 2018–19, supposedly for his sterling financial expertise. Schmitz is one of five VRS employees included in the list of the 25 most highly compensated state employees in Virginia.
Tens of thousands of teachers, police officers, and other lower paid state employees depend upon the VRS to fund their retirements. According to the VRS’ latest performance data, the fund earned 6.7 percent for fiscal 2019. Schmitz said he was “pleased with the fund’s level of performance and resilience, especially considering the volatility of domestic and global markets during the past year.”
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 “advanced nearly 19 percent for the first three quarters of 2019, posting its best three-quarter start to the year since 1997,” according to Yahoo Finance. So taxpayers in Virginia, and all state employees who pay into the VRS system, are basically paying Schmitz over $850K a year to underperform the market.
Social justice warriors in Virginia who are deeply concerned about income inequality should address the enormous income inequality between certain state government employees at the top of the food chain and those down below.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.