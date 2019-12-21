PUBLIC trust in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, our nation’s premier law enforcement agency, has been badly shaken by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s exhaustive report regarding the bureau’s investigation, dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane,” into allegations that individuals associated with the Trump campaign “were coordinating, wittingly or unwittingly, with the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.”
Part of the IG’s 400-page report, released on Dec. 9, specifically looked at four applications the FBI filed with the top-secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) seeking permission to conduct electronic surveillance on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in order to determine whether they “complied with applicable legal requirements, policies, and procedures.”
But after examining 1 million documents and conducting over 170 interviews with 100 witnesses, including senior officials at DOJ and the FBI, Horowitz and his team concluded that they did not.
As its name implies, the FISC was created by Congress to allow the FBI to secretly obtain warrants to spy on foreign spies and terrorists. However, because of the great potential for such surveillance to violate the civil rights of American citizens, the FBI is required to submit “all material facts” to the court and to make sure that any Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications it submits are “scrupulously accurate.”
But the FBI failed to adhere “to its own standards of accuracy and completeness” when it filed FISA applications to spy on Carter Page, Horowitz told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Dec. 10.
The IG report detailed 17 specific instances when “the Crossfire Hurricane team failed to inform Department [of Justice] officials of significant information that was available to the team at the time that the FISA applications were drafted and filed. Much of that information was inconsistent with, or undercut, the assertions contained in the FISA applications that were used to support probable cause and, in some instances, resulted in inaccurate information being included in the applications,” including an email doctored by an FBI lawyer.
Let that sink in: The FBI’s top-secret FISA applications for permission to conduct electronic surveillance on a member of a presidential campaign failed to include exculpatory information the government already had, but included tampered evidence and inaccurate information that colored the court’s decision to sign off on them.
“That so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations that was briefed to the highest levels within the FBI, and that FBI officials expected would eventually be subjected to close scrutiny, raised significant questions regarding the FBI chain of command’s management and supervision of the FISA process,” Horowitz concluded.
The report also noted that the debunked Steele dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign “played a central and essential role in the FBI’s and Department’s decision to seek the FISA order,” although Horowitz added that “we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to seek FISA authority on Carter Page.”
During his Senate testimony, Horowitz also countered a claim by former FBI Director James Comey, on whose watch Hurricane Crossfire was launched, that the bureau had somehow been vindicated by his report. “The activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody,” he told the committee.
In fact, the behavior of the FBI in Crossfire Hurricane was so egregious that it provoked a rare public rebuke from the FISC itself. Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer stated that the bureau’s handling of the case “was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor” the FISA law requires, and “calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.” Collyer ordered the FBI to explain in writing by Jan. 10 how it intends to rectify these errors. “The FBI has some work to do,” acknowledged Director Christopher Wray.
This is not the first time the FBI has been caught abusing or politicizing its law enforcement powers. The bureau has been rocked by scandal a number of times over its 111-year history, from illegally detaining Americans until they could prove they had registered for the draft to compiling secret files targeting African-American civil rights leaders and Vietnam war protesters.
In order to do its vitally important job, the FBI needs to have the American public’s trust that all of its investigations are conducted in a manner that is above reproach. The IG’s report shows that the bureau has fallen far short of that standard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.