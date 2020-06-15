LAST week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced reopening guidelines that all Virginia colleges and universities must follow for the 2020–21 academic year. They include more online or hybrid classes, staggered schedules, and major changes in dorm life, food service, athletics and campus events. In addition to reporting any COVID-19 outbreaks to the local health department, colleges must also create a testing strategy and have a plan in place to potentially shut down their campuses again if the infection spreads.
“Expect a new normal,” said Peter Blake, director of Virginia’s State Council of Higher Education.
Judging by the guidelines, the “new normal” is not going to be anything like the campus life that students enjoyed before the shutdown—or were looking forward to as high school seniors. And many families who lost all or some of their income due to the lockdown are now wondering whether they can afford college at all.
These uncertainties help explain why Germanna Community College has seen a 30 percent surge in its online summer enrollment.
“We believe students and families are seeing the value offered by Germanna,” explained President Janet Gullickson, adding that for less than $10,000, students can earn the first two years toward their bachelors degrees at a top-ranked college, or complete coursework for an associates degree in a number of in-demand occupations.
Last August, Germanna was ranked one of the top two-year institutions in Virginia, tied with Northern Virginia Community College, according to a survey recently published by WalletHub. “We believe this recognition is an indication that our efforts to support student success are having an impact,” Gullickson said. “Faculty and staff at Germanna earned this ranking by providing top-notch, caring attention to our students and communities while keeping college affordable.”
During the Great Recession, Germanna’s enrollment increased 10 percent a year, with younger students seeking greater affordability and older adults taking courses to switch careers or make themselves more marketable.
Although it’s still too early to tell whether the summer surge in enrollment will continue in the fall, college officials believe that the combination of high unemployment and continued uncertainty about COVID-19 and the on-campus changes it dictates will likely convince a number of students to stay home and take community college courses online. They can earn the same amount of credits for a third of the cost of attending a four-year college. And for highly-motivated students, Germanna also offers an opportunity to earn a two-year degree online in just one year.
Because Germanna was already offering its many non-traditional students online education in addition to regular on-site classes for more than a decade, the transition to exclusive online learning during the coronavirus pandemic has been easier than it has been for more traditional colleges and universities, which have been scrambling to catch up.
The latest enrollment surge is just more confirmation that our local community college—which has consistently done more with far less resources than its four-year counterparts—not only delivers great value for its students and the surrounding community, it’s one of the best bargains around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.