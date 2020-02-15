WHEN the General Assembly ratified the Equal Rights Amendment on Jan. 15, jubilant Democrats claimed that Virginia had just become the 38th and final state needed for the ERA to become the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But no less an expert on gender equality than feminist icon and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just thrown cold water on the party in Richmond.
The ERA, which was first introduced in Congress in 1923, passed in 1972 with bipartisan support. But Congress also set a 1977 deadline for the required three-fourths of the states to ratify it. That deadline was later extended to 1982, but the 38-state threshold for ratification was not met. In the meantime, the legislatures of five states—Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota—rescinded their previous approval of the ERA within the original ratification period.
Based on advice from the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel that the time to ratify the ERA had already expired, the U.S. Archivist has refused to certify Virginia’s belated ratification.
Despite this history, Virginia Democrats insisted that the ERA was still viable. But Justice Ginsburg put the kibosh on that notion last Monday at an event at Georgetown University Law School celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Asked about the commonwealth’s efforts to revive the 1972 ERA, Ginsburg said, “I would like to see a new beginning. There’s too much controversy about latecomers. Plus, a number of states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that said, ‘We’ve changed our minds’?”
It’s a good question for which ERA backers have yet to provide an equally good answer.
Nevertheless, the House of Representatives voted to retroactively repeal the 38-year-old deadline and three state attorneys general, including Virginia’s Mark Herring, have filed a lawsuit to force the archivist to certify the ERA.
That’s unlikely to happen. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is disinclined to consider extending the deadline again, and any court challenge will eventually wind up in the Supreme Court. Without Ginsburg on board, the chances of the 1972 ERA becoming part of the Constitution appear to be slim to none.
Ironically enough, Ginsburg’s majority opinion in the 1996 case, United States v. Virginia—in which the court ruled that the then all-male Virginia Military Institute violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution by not admitting women, and that “a party seeking to uphold government action based on sex must establish an ‘exceedingly persuasive justification’ for the classification”—already achieves most of what the ERA sought to do back in the 1970s when it was first introduced.
And it does so without dismantling the legal protections women currently enjoy, such as Title IX and not subjecting them to a military draft.
Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy, D-Woodbridge, a VMI graduate and patron of the Virginia bill to ratify the ERA, said that “women are fed up, and we’re now in positions of power.” But that’s also an argument why the ERA is no longer needed.
Justice Ginsburg’s insistence on being scrupulously fair–even with one of her long-term goals at stake–is a timely reminder that women are as smart, accomplished and principled as their male counterparts.
Women now hold senior leadership positions in Congress and the General Assembly, make up 56 percent of all students on college campuses and more than 60 percent of physicians under the age of 35, and the number of female CEOs at Fortune 500 companies is at an all-time high. All of this progress was made without an ERA.
If Virginia Democrats still think the ERA is needed, they should heed Ginsburg’s advice and start the process of ratification all over again.
Welcome to 5 months ago, when Justice Ginsburg FIRST went on the record stating that the ERA is dead:
"I was a proponent of the equal rights amendment. I hope someday it will be put back in the political hopper and we’ll be starting over again collecting the necessary states to ratify it."
https://abovethelaw.com/2019/09/ruth-bader-ginsburg-on-the-one-thing-thats-missing-from-the-constitution/
As Delegate Mark Cole first wrote last year, and then again last month, equal rights are already codified in both State and Federal law. This effort is not about equal rights.
http://marklcole.com/index.php/2020/01/20/equal-rights-amendment-era/
