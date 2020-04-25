PRESIDENT Donald Trump recently characterized reopening the national economy, which has ground to a near halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, as “the biggest decision I’ll ever make.” Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to reopen the Virginia economy will be one of his biggest decisions as well.
Even though he’s a physician, the commonwealth’s chief executive does not know in advance how such a decision will play out. Reopen too soon, and he risks a surge of COVID-19 deaths, perhaps necessitating another, more draconian lockdown. Wait too long, and he risks economic and social collapse.
On March 13, Gov. Northam closed all K-12 public and private schools in Virginia. On March 17, he limited the number of social gatherings to 10 people or less. On March 24, he ordered the closure of “non-essential” businesses until April 23 in order to “flatten the curve” of the pandemic. The shutdown was later extended to May 8, and a separate stay-at-home order is now in place until June 10.
As of April 24, the number of COVID-19 cases was still increasing, according to the Virginia Department of Health, with 11,594 confirmed cases reported and 410 deaths. Should the governor keep the statewide shutdown in place?
This is not a simple binary choice between lives and money, as some have greatly oversimplified the terrible decision Northam faces. Governments do not produce wealth; they rely on the private sector for the money they need to provide essential state services, including care for the poor, elderly and disabled. Thousands of shuttered businesses are not generating the tax revenue needed to sustain these services. And with some 500,000 laid-off workers in Virginia now requiring state assistance themselves, the financial foundation of the safety net has already begun to crumble.
And the current state of affairs—in which people with other life-threatening conditions are afraid to go to the ER; hospitals are laying off essential health care workers because they’re not allowed to perform the non-emergency surgical procedures that pay the bills; and an executive order that allows you to buy paint at an urban Home Depot, but not to spend a few days in your RV at a privately-owned campground—is based on a one-size-fits-all approach that clearly needs to be reexamined.
Although there is much the medical experts still don’t know about this deadly and highly contagious virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and quickly spread to virtually all parts of the globe, they have learned a lot about the trajectory of the disease and who is most at risk of dying from it.
Antibody tests in the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands have revealed that large segments of the population, ranging from 2 to 30 percent, have already been infected with mild, undiagnosed cases of the disease. In New York City alone, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., 21 percent of those tested were found to already have coronavirus antibodies.
Another antibody study in Santa Clara, Calif., where some of the earliest COVID-19 cases in that state were reported, Stanford University School of Medicine researchers found that the fatality rate for coronavirus is likely closer to 0.1 or 0.2 percent—comparable to fatality rates for the seasonal flu—than the much higher estimates predicted by models cited by the World Health Organization and others.
In fact, according to Dr. Scott Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford, there is now enough empirical evidence on the coronavirus to make much better informed decisions. But “key facts” about the pandemic are still being ignored, he argued, chief among them the fact that the vast majority of Americans are not at risk of dying from coronavirus.
“Of 6,570 confirmed COVID-19 deaths fully investigated for underlying conditions to date, 6,520—or 99.2 percent—had an underlying illness. If you do not already have an underlying chronic condition, your chances of dying are small, regardless of age,” Dr. Atlas wrote in an April 22 op-ed in The Hill.
“Strictly protect the known vulnerable, self-isolate the mildly sick and open most workplaces and small businesses with some prudent large-group precautions,” he recommended. “This would allow the essential socializing to generate immunity among those with minimal risk of serious consequence, while saving lives, preventing overcrowding of hospitals and limiting the enormous harms compounded by continued total isolation.”
Businesses in coronavirus hotspots around the state—especially Northern Virginia and the Richmond area—may need to remain on strict lockdown, perhaps even past the governor’s May 8 deadline. But other parts of the commonwealth where infection rates are much lower should be allowed to reopen on a limited basis.
In a webinar earlier this month with state business leaders, Sen. Tim Kaine said that it was up to the federal and state governments to “define the metric when to return to normalcy,” adding that “some parts of the country will be able to do this early and some later.” On Friday, Gov. Northam defined the metric as a sustained decline of new cases and hospitalizations over 14 consecutive days.
With nearby Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee now planning to reopen their beaches, gyms, hair salons, clothing stores and other “non-essential” businesses, Virginians will soon be able to determine whether their governor made the right call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.