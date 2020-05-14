IT WAS not among the worst devastations wrought by the novel coronavirus—those include sickness and death, record unemployment, business bankruptcies and financial ruin—but the closure of schools in the commonwealth in mid-March by Gov. Ralph Northam also threatened to derail eagerly anticipated high school graduation plans for the beleaguered Class of 2020.
But thanks to some creative thinking by local school administrators, many high school seniors will still be able to don caps and gowns and receive their diplomas in person in one of the most cherished traditions marking the end of childhood and the beginning of their adult lives.
Orange County High School seniors will receive an email and a postcard from the school informing them of their scheduled time slot to show up at Porterfield Park for their in-person graduation starting Monday, according to Principal Wendell Green. Guests will be limited to one vehicle. It won’t be a traditional graduation with all the students’ teachers, family members and friends in attendance, but it won’t be on Zoom either.
Likewise, starting on May 26, Caroline County High School’s senior class will be able to walk across a stage in the Cavalier’s outdoor stadium with their [close] family members cheering them on. To maintain social distancing, graduates will also be given a specific time slot when they will receive their diplomas and photos are taken.
Social distancing, in-person graduations will also be held at Spotsylvania County’s five public schools during the last two weeks of May, and James Monroe High School Principal Tim Duffy announced similar plans for 250 Fredericksburg seniors who are set to graduate the week of June 8. Stafford County is still holding out for traditional high school graduations, now scheduled for Aug. 1. But there’s no way of knowing now whether that will even be feasible.
Of course, a personal graduation ceremony held in a near-empty stadium wouldn’t be anybody’s first choice, and it’s certainly not what these students or their parents envisioned at the beginning of the school year. But as they enter the next phase of life, the Class of 2020 will soon find out that they will often be confronted by difficult circumstances beyond their control. Their reaction to the inevitable disappointments, setbacks and even catastrophes that lay ahead will determine whether they overcome—or are overcome by—these events.
Tasked with educating the Class of 2020 for the future, local school systems have one last lesson to impart, but it’s an important one: When handed lemons, make lemonade. Graduation in this year of pandemic will not be what our local high school seniors expected, but their schools are making sure it will at least be memorable.
