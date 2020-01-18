MONDAY’S planned Second Amendment rally at the State Capitol Building in Richmond will be nominally “gun-free” after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency last Wednesday, temporarily banning all firearms on the capitol grounds between Friday and Tuesday due to what he said were “credible threats” of violence. The area around the Capitol is fenced off and surrounding streets will be closed to traffic. “No weapons will be allowed on capitol grounds,” the governor declared. “This includes everything from sticks and bats to chains and projectiles.”
Of course, members of the Virginia State Police, the Capitol Police and the Richmond City Police Department will still be armed to prevent the kind of deadly violence that flared in Charlottesville in 2017, so technically it won’t be a “gun-free zone.” But that just underscores the protesters’ argument: firearms are tools that, in lawful and responsible hands, can protect human life as well as destroy it.
Second Amendment supporters may find it counterintuitive to leave their weapons at home while participating in a rally against proposed gun-control legislation and be tempted to ignore or evade the governor’s ban, which was recently upheld by a judge. But the thousands of gun owners who are expected to show up in Richmond will not advance their own cause if they arrive armed to the teeth.
First of all, they should be cognizant of the fact that people with nefarious motives may try to hijack the rally by causing violent mayhem in their ranks. Indeed, the FBI recently arrested three out-of-staters who were reportedly planning to do just that.
Secondly, the fact that more than a hundred Virginia jurisdictions have already passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions, including Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, indicates the depth and breadth of the political opposition to harsh gun-control measures. However, the sight of thousands of people brandishing firearms would more likely intimidate and alarm proponents of gun control, rather than convince them that curbing the rights of law-abiding gun owners is not the way to prevent gun violence and mass shootings, the ostensible goal of the rally.
Even members of the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly who are hell-bent on gun control might at least reconsider their stance if they see many of their own constituents protesting the proposed legislation. This already happened last Monday, when new Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D–Fairfax, formally withdrew his highly controversial bill (SB 16), which would have effectively confiscated AR–15 and similar rifles, after NRA members flocked to committee hearings in Richmond to lobby against it.
Northam himself conceded that none of his gun-control proposals would have prevented the mass shooting in Virginia Beach last year. But they serve a political purpose by making it appear that he and the Democrats are “doing something” about gun violence, even though the Second Amendment and subsequent Supreme Court decisions limit the scope of what they can do.
Possessing a firearm for individual self-defense is a constitutional right that has been reaffirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court. However, the state government can place reasonable restrictions on citizens’ exercise of that right. The argument is not over whether Virginia can outlaw firearms, but how far it can go before it infringes on citizens’ lawful exercise of their Second Amendment rights.
If the governor and the General Assembly overstep their bounds, gun owners are not without recourse. They still have the courts and the ballot box as legal remedies. That’s how our system of government works.
That’s also why a politically-charged gun rights rally in the state capital is no place for weapons. With the media watching, any violence that might erupt would only serve to undermine rally organizers’ claims that responsible, law-abiding gun owners in Virginia are not the problem.
Indeed, Second Amendment groups can best advance their own cause by urging their members to leave their legally licensed firearms at home on Monday and rely on their First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly to make their case, not the barrels of their guns.
