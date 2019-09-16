“W E the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”—Preamble to the U.S. Constitution
September 17, Constitution Day, was established by law as a federal observance in 2004 to commemorate the signing of the nation’s most important founding document in 1787 in Philadelphia. The act requires that educational institutions that receive federal funds present a program for students on the Constitution. Every American should be familiar with this singular document.
Written largely by Virginia’s own James Madison, who is often referred to as “the Father of the Constitution,” it created the first legal structure in human history that put limits on government power and allowed people to select their own political leaders. In a world still ruled exclusively by kings and emperors, this was unprecedented.
Now, 232 years later, the constitutional notion of limited democracy within a republican form of government that is subject to numerous checks and balances doesn’t seem very radical. But when the Constitution was adopted, it was revolutionary.
As a member of the newly established House of Representative, Madison introduced amendments to the Constitution known collectively as the Bill of Rights, which was based on the 1776 Virginia Declaration of Rights. Those guarantees of freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and yes, even freedom to bear arms, are the very foundation of our national birthright as citizens of the United States.
The Founders were well aware that they were venturing into uncharted territory, and were not sure how their grand experiment in self-governance would end up. Confident that they had provided a sufficient bulwark against an oppressive central government, they also expressed fear that the republic they created could be destroyed from within by opposing factions.
For example, Philadelphia’s Benjamin Rush, an eminent physician, abolitionist and social activist who signed the Declaration of Independence and attended the Constitutional Convention, worried that democracy could devolve into mob rule. “In our opposition to monarchy, we forgot that the temple of tyranny has two doors,” Rush wrote. “We bolted one of them by proper restraints; but we left the other open, by neglecting to guard against the effects of [the people’s] ignorance and licentiousness.”
“Licentiousness of the masses” was a term the Founders often used to describe various factions among the populace that were at odds with each other. Their differences, which were “sown into the nature of men,” Madison said, “inflamed them with mutual animosity, and rendered them much more disposed to vex and oppress each other than to co-operate for their common good.”
In Federalist # 10, Madison acknowledged that there were only two ways to deal with warring factions: either limit their liberty or control their effect on the body politic. He chose the latter.
“If a faction consists of less than a majority, relief is supplied by the republican principle, which enables the majority to defeat its sinister views by regular vote. It may clog the administration, it may convulse the society; but it will be unable to execute and mask its violence under the forms of the Constitution.”
However, if a faction consists of the majority of voters, Madison said that the republican principle also helps prevent tyranny over the minority because in a large republic, when many voters of varying interests choose representatives with “the most attractive merit and the most diffusive and established characters,” the practical effect is that “it will prove more difficult for unworthy candidates to rise to power.”
And the Bill of Rights ensures that even if unworthy candidates do rise to power, Americans’ individual rights cannot be legislated away.
American history is a story about warring factions as much as it is about national unity. But even after the most corrosive factionalism between free and slave states, which erupted into a bloody and fratricidal Civil War, the Constitution was still there to provide the framework for the 13th and 14th Amendments ending slavery and enshrining due process and equal protection under the law.
“The constitutional project can be understood as a way to save representative government from its own democratic excesses,” wrote Jay Cost, author of “The Inconveniences of Democracy: The Constitution and the Problem of Majority Factionalism,” which pointed out that constitutional mechanisms represent an uneasy compromise between majority rule and individual rights that is always in tension.
But “the U.S. Constitution is the longest-running, written instrument of government in the world today, and undoubtedly, the United States would not be as prosperous and powerful a nation without it,” Cost added.
Here’s to the next 232 years!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.