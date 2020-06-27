UNDER Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase III reopening recommendations, which go into effect on July 1, in-person instruction for all students in Virginia may be offered under social distancing and other guidelines found in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “School Readiness and Planning Tool,” but school divisions should also continue to offer online learning to students and staff who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Mitigation efforts should include physical distancing of at least six feet, mask wearing, limitations on class size, restrictions on large school gatherings, and staggered use of communal spaces.
Obviously, school divisions like Fredericksburg—which had overcrowding issues before the pandemic—will find it virtually impossible to maintain in-person instruction for hundreds of students on a daily basis while operating under these restrictions.
So a hybrid model of in-person attendance a few days a week, coupled with continuing online instruction at home, which seems to be the choice of most school districts in Northern Virginia, is also the most likely path local school districts in the Fredericksburg region will take as well.
“The Virginia guidance document aligns with (CDC) guidance for reopening and provides considerations for school divisions in the first three phases of reopening,” Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff, said on Thursday, adding that, “Guidance is not law. This is up to your local school boards to decide how they’re going to open responsibly.”
So the governor’s office has now deftly tossed the reopening ball into the court of local school boards, which will have to make the hard decisions that will likely please nobody.
The send-them-back-to-school-already crowd will be furious, and not without reason. The coronavirus pandemic has thankfully spared young children. Of the 1,700 COVID-19 deaths reported to the Virginia Department of Health as of last Friday, none has occurred in children under the age of 19 throughout the entire commonwealth.
Schools’ fumbling attempts at delivering online instruction over the past few months have generally not won accolades from anybody, including teachers themselves, many of whom admit privately that it’s been a colossal failure. And parents whose jobs require them to go back to work physically under Phase 3 reopening have the daunting prospect of trying to find child care for their kids on the days when they’re not in school.
However, the keep-them-home-until-there’s-no-risk group will also not be happy with the decision to reopen the schools either, even partially and under the stringent guidelines outlined above.
Then there’s the problem of what to do with older teachers and staff members who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Keeping them safe at home while making sure that all the children in the school are receiving adequate instruction under the hybrid model will require a massive amount of reshuffling staff and rescheduling in-person classes that is probably giving school administrators major migraines right about now.
But they’ve already had almost four months to figure this stuff out. Instead of allowing classroom teachers and resource staff to take the summer off as they usually do, local school boards should require them to work full time during July and August on an emergency basis to make sure that they can meet the educational needs of their students effectively when the next school year begins.
This will require a lot more collaboration with parents to make sure they know exactly what their children are and should be learning both at home and at school.
It’s not too much to ask that parents receive a copy of detailed lesson plans for the week—and financial compensation for their time in some cases—if they’re now going to have to be part-time substitute teachers too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.