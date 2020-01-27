THE premature death of Helen Wang on her 17th birthday last year was tragic.
The beloved high school junior was killed instantly by a dump truck on May 16, 2019, after she made a left turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from the Abel Lake boat ramp parking area in Stafford County. Because of the overgrown vegetation that blocked her view of the intersection, she never saw the truck coming.
Wang’s untimely death, chosen by readers as the most significant local story of the year, inspired her classmates at Colonial Forge High School into action. A group of students wearing yellow shirts—because yellow was Helen’s favorite color—went to the next meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors to inform county officials that her death was not only preventable, but that other students’ lives were still in jeopardy as well.
Stunned supervisors immediately closed the boat ramp area until crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation could clear out the trees and overgrown brush blocking the view of the road at the crash site.
It was too late for Wang, an honor student, competitive swimmer and SPCA volunteer. But her classmates were determined to make sure that nobody else died because VDOT’s schedule only permitted vegetation to be cleared from local roadway rights-of-way three times a year.
Now those same students are advocating for legislation that would give localities the ability to pass an ordinance requiring private property owners to remove vegetation within five feet of the pavement if it blocks the view of drivers. It would also allow local governments to hire a private contractor to remove sight-blocking vegetation on state-owned rights of way instead of waiting for VDOT to do it.
Accompanied by Stafford Supervisor Tom Coen, the group traveled to Richmond earlier this month to testify and lobby lawmakers to pass “Helen’s Law,” which was patroned by Sen. Richard Stuart, R–Stafford. On Jan. 16, Stuart’s bill (SB 225) passed the Senate on a 36–3 vote. A similar bill (HB 284), patroned by Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg, and Del. Mark Cole, R–Spotsylvania, is currently in the Land Use Subcommittee of the House Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns.
“We didn’t just let it go. We held on and we fought to the end. We will fight to the end, because who’s next?” asked Colonial Forge senior David Sousa. “There’s going to be another accident. How much do we have to lose before you say, ‘OK, something needs to be done?’ ”
He’s right. Something needs to be done before another person like Helen Wang dies in another needless accident because they can’t see oncoming traffic.
Giving local jurisdictions the ability to make sure that all roads and intersections within their borders are free of view-blocking vegetation is a basic public safety issue that should not be at all controversial. Blocked views, especially at intersections, are accidents waiting to happen.
Of course, if given that power, jurisdictions would then need to follow through and make sure that Helen’s Law was enforced. That would require some effort—on the part of local officials, county and municipal employees, and residents—to first identify and report trouble spots, and then to make sure that the private landowner, VDOT or a private contractor quickly removes view-obstructing vegetation either by cutting it down or replacing it with a more permanent solution, such as gravel.
VDOT’s inability to keep the intersection at Abel Lake and Kellogg Mill Road obstruction-free, resulting in the tragic death of Helen Wang, is exactly why on this issue, local governments should be in charge.
