LATE last month, Gov. Ralph Northam, fresh off a legislative election victory that delivered both houses of the General Assembly to his party, proposed “free” community college in Virginia. The governor now says he will seek $145 million from the legislature for his proposal when he submits his two-year budget to the House and Senate money committees on Tuesday, so the program is hardly free for taxpayers. Early estimates suggest that fully funding it could cost taxpayers up to $512 million a year.
Although the promise of “free college” may be politically popular among certain members of the electorate, Gov. Northam is getting ahead of himself.
In October, officials from the Virginia Board of Education told lawmakers in Richmond that the state will need to send $596 million more to local school districts over the next two years as part of a mandatory “rebenchmarking” of Virginia’s education budget.
But that $596 million tab does not include changes to the Standards of Quality that the state board has also recommended, which comes out to over $1 billion annually in new state spending, with another $300 million proposed on top of that to pay for more reading specialists and teachers in an attempt to reverse falling reading scores on the latest National Assessment of Education Progress tests.
“I saw some of those numbers and I just went: ‘Wow,’ ” Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment, R–James City County, told The Virginian–Pilot.
Wow, indeed.
This explosion in new K–12 education spending over the next two years will be a major stress on the state budget. Lottery sales earmarked for education are down, thanks to the proliferation of slots-like “games of skill.” And Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne has warned legislators that spending for education and health care has been growing faster than the income and sales taxes that pay for them.
If all of these new K–12 expenditures are approved by the General Assembly next session, local school boards across Virginia would also be required to come up with more than $675 million themselves. These budget realities stand in stark contrast to Northam’s proposal for “free” community college, even for middle-class families making $100,000 a year.
Ironically, the governor tried to soften his proposal by including a work requirement of two hours of community or public service for every credit hour, even though he recently announced “a pause” in enforcing the legislature-approved work requirement for expanded Medicaid enrollees.
At Germanna Community College, the cost of attending the fall and spring semesters during the 2019-2020 academic year for in-state students ranges from $13,870 for those living at home with their parents, to $18,200 for students living independently. That’s much lower than tuition at the commonwealth’s four-year colleges and universities. And low-income students are already eligible for federal student loans and grants.
For the cost of a new car, they can get workforce training that will help them get good-paying, in-demand jobs that will return their investment in higher education many times over.
We’ve lauded efforts already underway to make community college more affordable, such as the Gladys P. Todd Academy, funded by Doris Buffett’s Sunshine Lady Foundation, which has paid for 58 students’ dual enrollment in high school and Germanna over the past five years and is currently looking for another generous donor to keep it going. And a bipartisan bill by Reps. Rob Wittman (R-1st District) and Abigail Spanberger (D-7th District), would allow Virginians to use the state’s 529 savings plan for qualified workforce training, helping parents save on their taxes while saving for their children’s college education.
But no amount of financial aid will help students who are ill-prepared for the rigors of college academics to graduate with the credentials they will need in an increasingly competitive economy. And in Virginia, the graduation rate for community college students is terrible—just one in five complete a degree within three years. The commonwealth’s K–12 public schools are not producing enough “college-ready” graduates to meet industry needs.
That’s why Gov. Northam should take a step back and focus his full attention—and the state’s limited financial resources—on fulling funding Virginia’s K–12 education system first, before promising people “free” anything—including college.
