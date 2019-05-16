FOR a long time, it’s been a well-known fact that community colleges such as Germanna are a bargain. With national student loan debt now totaling more than $1.5 trillion, or more than $28,000 per borrower, getting halfway to a bachelors degree for a fraction of the cost at a four-year college via one of the 23 campuses in the Virginia Community College System has never looked like a better deal.
There’s more good news, though. Nationwide, those students who transfer from community colleges to four-year schools are more likely to succeed academically than their peers who come straight there from high school or those who transfer in from other four-year schools.
In a study by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, reported earlier this year in Forbes, there was this:
Among community college transfers to “most competitive” or “highly competitive” colleges and universities in the fall of 2010, 75 percent graduated within six years. Among those who came straight from high school, the rate was 73 percent. Among transfers from other four-year schools, it was 61 percent.
So the four-year institutions, if they value students most likely to graduate, should be taking a harder look at the community colleges.
In Virginia, through a system-wide agreement, students who graduate from one of the state’s community colleges with an associate’s degree and a minimum grade-point average are guaranteed admission at more than 30 state colleges and universities.
Germanna, which has a total student population of about 13,000, is dedicated to academic courses and workforce development. Along with its Fredericksburg and Locust Grove campuses, Germanna has sites in Culpeper, Stafford and Caroline counties. The great majority of the students are from the Fredericksburg area.
Many of them are getting a relative inexpensive head start toward a four-year degree. Others are learning skills that will make them very employable in a wide variety of occupations.
In either case, Germanna and its sister schools are a very good deal.
And for four-year institutions interested in students who take their education seriously and are likely to graduate, admitting community college students is an equally good idea.
A four-year degree, or college in general, isn’t for everyone, and a bachelor’s degree doesn’t guarantee a successful work career. However, the numbers show that median lifetime earnings are much higher for those with bachelors degrees ($900,000 more for male grads, $630,000 more for women, according to one study) than peers with only high-school diplomas.
Talk about a win–win: The students get halfway to a bachelor’s degree for a fraction of what they’d be paying at a four-year school, and four-year colleges and universities inherit hard-working, success-driven students.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Free College for All plan sounds great—if the nation had a money tree out back to cover the $70 billion a year in tuition at public colleges and universities. It doesn’t.
In the real world, Virginia’s community colleges are the most sensible way for students to earn a relatively debt-free associate’s degree. They’re also a very reliable source of future grads for the more expensive four-year schools.