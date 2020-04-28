AFTER issuing executive orders
requiring Virginians to stay at
home and closing all non-essential businesses in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam also tried to delay Virginia’s municipal elections until November. But after the House of Delegates reversed itself and narrowly approved the governor’s plan by just two votes, Republicans and three key Democrats in the state Senate balked.
“The idea that you’d cancel the election, destroy the [absentee] ballots and basically nullify the entire campaign, to me, is crazy,” said Sen. Chap Peterson, D–Fairfax, succinctly explaining why he was against Northam’s proposed six-month delay. Blocked by members of his own party, Northam wound up moving the May 5 elections back just two weeks to May 19, after having also moved the party primaries from June 9 to June 23.
Virginia’s Constitution grants the governor more power than chief executives in other states, but it is not absolute. There’s a good reason why Northam needed the legislature’s approval before he changed the date of an election beyond the current two-week window. To their credit, Senate Democrats acted as a necessary check on his attempt to, in effect, disrupt ongoing elections, since a large number of voters in Fredericksburg and elsewhere had already cast absentee ballots.
Had Northam succeeded in moving the municipal elections to November, all of these voters’ ballots would have been discarded, and elected officials would still be making decisions affecting the public for months after their terms had expired, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of such decisions. And once the precedent was set, what would stop future governors from delaying elections for months, or even years, just by declaring a statewide emergency?
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, only three cities that are holding municipal elections this year in Virginia have more than 100,000 registered voters: Chesapeake (153,673); Norfolk (119,613); and Newport News (110,044). It will be a challenge for them to open the polls on May 19 and allow voters to safely cast ballots while maintaining social distancing. But if grocery stores and pharmacies in the commonwealth can do it, so can they. Voting is an essential activity, too.
Towns and small cities—such as Fredericksburg, with its 16,594 registered voters—have a less daunting task. They already got a head start counting absentee ballots and will get another two weeks to prepare. One FLS reader suggested setting up optical scanning machines in an outside parking lot in each precinct, so voters could safely remain in their cars while casting their ballots. City election officials should consider that, or come up with other creative solutions to make sure that residents don’t have to risk their lives in order to vote.
However, next year members of the General Assembly should seriously consider changing the commonwealth’s election calendar. Virginia holds elections every year, making it an outlier among the states. With plenty of prior notice, consolidating municipal elections with state and federal elections in November might not be such a bad idea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.